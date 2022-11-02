ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody

Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa

A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tuscaloosa crash kills 1, sends another to hospital

A pre-dawn crash in Tuscaloosa resulted in the death of one individual and caused life-threatening injuries to another. According to a press release, Tuscaloosa Police responded to the 3100 block of University Boulevard East around 4:32 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a crash in the area. Upon arrival, police...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Arab man killed in Marshall County crash

An Arab man died late Thursday in a three-car crash. According to the Marshall County Coroners Office, Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene of the incident. It happened on Alabama 69 toward the bottom of the mountain, Coroner Cody Nugent said. The Marshall County Sheriffs Office, Four...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million

The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Excruciating theater on a Saturday in the South

It was incredible theater. College football: excruciating, beautiful, soul-crushing college football on a Saturday in the Deep South. And for a few minutes it was all happening at the same time for Alabama and Auburn. Alabama was playing for everything on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Auburn was battling...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama at LSU score updates and analysis

It’s a nice evening in Baton Rouge for one of the prime rivalries in the SEC. Alabama and LSU are set for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN with control of the SEC West Division on the line. Both the Crimson Tide and Tigers are coming off open...
BATON ROUGE, LA
