Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Hoover man, 62, charged with murder after body found in fresh grave in northern Jefferson County
A second person has been arrested after a missing California man’s body was found in a fresh grave in Jefferson County last month. William Vaughan McKnight, 62, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the death of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats of Wildomar, Calif. Christal Elaine Skelton,...
17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody
Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa
A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
Fultondale police officer struck on I-65 while helping stranded motorist; 2 others also hospitalized
A Fultondale police officer was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was struck on Interstate 65 while assisting a stranded motorist. The man who struck him and the female stranded motorist also were injured and taken to area hospitals. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The crash happened...
Suspect in killing of woman at Fairfield motel charged in fatal hit-and-run with carjacked vehicle
The suspect accused in a bizarre string of events in Fairfield that left a woman shot dead is now also charged with murder in the hit-and-run death of a 60-year-old bicyclist. In all, 38-year-old Cortney Dion Price is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault/attempted murder, robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree escape.
Tuscaloosa crash kills 1, sends another to hospital
A pre-dawn crash in Tuscaloosa resulted in the death of one individual and caused life-threatening injuries to another. According to a press release, Tuscaloosa Police responded to the 3100 block of University Boulevard East around 4:32 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a crash in the area. Upon arrival, police...
Witnesses, clues sought in Christmas 2017 shooting deaths of couple inside Ensley home
It was the day after Christmas five years ago that a husband and wife were found shot to death inside their Ensley home, yet the killer or killers still remain free. Birmingham’s West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1600 Block of 30th Street Ensley just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after a neighbor called 911 to report someone shot.
Body found inside burning home in western Jefferson County
A body was found inside a burning home Friday in western Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies and Bessemer firefighters responded at 3:20 a.m. to the residence in the 400 block of Weaver Drive, said sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money. While extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found a body inside. Money said...
Arab man killed in Marshall County crash
An Arab man died late Thursday in a three-car crash. According to the Marshall County Coroners Office, Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene of the incident. It happened on Alabama 69 toward the bottom of the mountain, Coroner Cody Nugent said. The Marshall County Sheriffs Office, Four...
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million
The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
A new food festival is coming to Birmingham in 2023. Here’s what to know
A new food festival is coming to Birmingham in 2023. The Birmingham FOOD+Culture Festival will bring chefs, farmers, writers, food makers, distillers, and winemakers to highlight the culinary scene in and around the Birmingham area. The concept for the festival was inspired by the 43rd annual International Association of Culinary...
Joseph Goodman: Excruciating theater on a Saturday in the South
It was incredible theater. College football: excruciating, beautiful, soul-crushing college football on a Saturday in the Deep South. And for a few minutes it was all happening at the same time for Alabama and Auburn. Alabama was playing for everything on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Auburn was battling...
North Alabama school system dismisses early, plans virtual day due to flu outbreak
Albertville City Schools dismissed early Thursday as school officials attempt to navigate a flu outbreak. The system announced today it will hold an e-learning day for students, faculty and staff Friday. The early release, the system said, will allow faculty and staff to sanitize the campuses and prepare their lesson...
Georgia grabs commitment from one of Alabama’s top players in the Class of 2024
Reigning national champion Georgia grabbed a commitment from one of Alabama’s top juniors on Friday. Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick finished the season with 109 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and 7 sacks. He also had 11...
Alabama at LSU score updates and analysis
It’s a nice evening in Baton Rouge for one of the prime rivalries in the SEC. Alabama and LSU are set for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN with control of the SEC West Division on the line. Both the Crimson Tide and Tigers are coming off open...
Want to see ‘Hamilton’ in Birmingham? Here’s how to get single tickets
If you want to see “Hamilton” in Birmingham, but aren’t up for a season subscription to the Broadway in Birmingham series ... well, don’t fret. “Hamilton” is scheduled for 16 performances here in 2023: Jan. 24-Feb. 4 at the BJCC Concert Hall, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North.
Instant analysis: Alabama’s title hopes effectively extinguished by loss to LSU
A season that began teetering on Rocky Top came crashing down in Death Valley. Alabama’s hopes to win another national title this season were effectively extinguished by a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Tigers tight end Mason Taylor caught the game-winning two-point conversion...
Amendment 8 would put private sewer systems in Shelby County under state regulation
Statewide Amendment 8 that voters across Alabama will see on their ballots Tuesday applies only to Shelby County and concerns sewer service for residents in the north part of the county along the U.S. 280 corridor. Amendment 8 would place certain privately owned sewer systems that serve the area under...
