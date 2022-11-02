Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
5 things to know Friday
Tricky travel conditions over mountain passes and moderate to heavy rainfall are expected in areas of western Washington Friday as a series of weather events move into the region. The series of incoming weather events prompted the National Weather Service to issue several weather advisories across the Puget Sound region....
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
whidbeylocal.com
Whidbey Island Thanksgiving & Christmas Holiday Events
Enjoy a plated meal of holiday favorites. While you're enjoying your meal there will be live holiday music and a program. Register by Friday, Dec. 16th $30 for non-members, $20 Member. TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022 AT 11 AM. If you are looking to kick-start your holiday shopping with local vendors,...
Yes, you have to pay speed zone camera tickets in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Red light and speed zone cameras are a point of controversy across the nation. Police say they’re effective in reducing crashes and getting people to slow down around kids, but some drivers question if they are legal. Several viewers reached out to the KREM 2...
KING-5
A Seattle cat is getting lifesaving help from fans around the world
SEATTLE — Paul is no ordinary cat. He’s a world-famous Instagram star with fans as far away as Brazil, Ireland, and Thailand. And he’s a world-class survivor. “He’s just tough,” said his owner, Cindy Song. A few years ago, the rescue cat from Seattle Humane...
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
Who is the most famous person in Spokane?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
inlander.com
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
FOX 28 Spokane
TikTok trend sparks Kia, Hyundai prowls/thefts
SPOKANE, Wash – A new TikTok challenge is causing anger across the country, even in our neck of the woods. TikTok users are breaking into Kia and Hyundai-modeled cars and using a USB to hot-wire them and drive off. According to a Spokane resident, it happened to her just...
inlander.com
To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news
It’s been a busy year for North Idaho’s MAK Bread. In March, the small business snagged a nod as North Idaho’s best bakery in the Inlander’s Best Of Readers Poll. In September, it met its Kickstarter goal to raise $25,000 for a high-volume commercial baking oven capable of baking three times the company’s current output of bagels, baguettes and bread loaves. And in October, MAK Bread cranked up that new oven in its new home, at 311 E. Coeur d’Alene Ave., which also bears the company’s new name: Back Pocket Bakery.
FOX 28 Spokane
Boil order in place in Millwood due to E. coli
MILLWOOD, Wash. – A boil order is in place in Millwood after E. coli was identified in the water system. According to an alert sent out by the City of Millwood Water System, residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, Washington dishes and making ice.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Get ready for a bumpy ride!
Rain and snow linger through the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 40’s. We clear out overnight and temperatures drop by Thursday morning into the teens and low to mid 20’s for most, bringing our first “hard freeze” of the season. Thursday is quiet, with our next system set to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday. With cold air in place and that next system moving in in the overnight hours, we are looking for snow to start our Friday. Early indications look like 1-3″ snow in Spokane and a bit more along the higher benches. Timing and temperatures will be everything, with a system from the southwest moving in Friday, transitioning our snow to a messy rain/snow mix and then to just rain by the second half of the day. Winds will increase behind this system, bringing the possibility of gust 40-50 mph. Some of the impacts from this wind event could be scattered power outages, downed trees and tree limbs and strong crosswinds making travel difficult. We will follow all of our rapidly changing weather conditions as we head through the end of the week.
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. – Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
KOMO News
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon
That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
