Schuylkill County, PA

Man dies in Snyder County crash

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Snyder County. Police 29-year-old Lance Sensenig from Winfield wrecked on Penns Drive in Monroe Township near Selinsgrove. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center and died from his injuries. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner called to crash on I-176 in Robeson Twp.

ROBESON TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner's Office was called to a crash on I-176. The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 7 in Robeson Township. The coroner's office confirmed to 69 News Saturday afternoon that they were called to the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

29-year-old pronounced dead after Snyder County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 29-year-old man is dead following a crash in Snyder County Friday night. According to state police, the crash occurred on Penns Drive in Monroe Township around 6:39 p.m. Officials said the driver was traveling north on Penns Drive when his vehicle began drifting into the southbound lane. Investigators […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man killed in late-night crash

Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
ORANGEVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unattended cooking blamed for fatal fire in Reading

READING, Pa. — Investigators have determined the cause of a two-alarm fire that claimed the life of a man in Reading last weekend. Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal, said Friday that unattended cooking sparked the fire on the first floor of 203 Schuylkill Ave. Firefighters were dispatched to...
READING, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Route 11 N Exit now OPEN in Shamokin Dam

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Route 11 northbound lane is closed at the Route 11 / 15 split, near the former Ted’s Landing, in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a tractor trailer crash. Motorists can still access Route 11 northbound, towards Northumberland...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
WBRE

Victims identified in deadly Sunbury fire

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner has identified the two victims who lost their lives in a deadly Sunbury fire Saturday. According to coroner James Kelley, the victims of the fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury were Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3. The cause of death for both individuals was […]
SUNBURY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man charged after 3-year-old killed by farm equipment

A Lancaster County man put a 3-year-old in a horse-drawn cart in August that lacked proper safety equipment, causing her to fall and be run over, police said Friday. Christopher H. Martin, 28, of Ephrata, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child for the Aug. 8 death of a 3-year-old girl on a Sunnyside Road farm in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Man loses $194K to woman he met on Facebook

PERRY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has been scammed out of nearly $200,000, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators with PSP's Reading-based Troop L said someone became friends with the man on Facebook and gained his trust over several months through text messages, emails, and phone calls.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man opens fire on wife

Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

One lane reopened after I-81 south crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states one lane of Interstate 81 south has reopened following a crash.  According to PennDOT, exit 185, the President Biden Expressway in Scranton closed earlier Thursday for a crash. Details on the crash are limited at this time. PennDOT said they reopened one lane of traffic around 1:30 p.m. […]
SCRANTON, PA
