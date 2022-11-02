Read full article on original website
Man dies in Snyder County crash
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Snyder County. Police 29-year-old Lance Sensenig from Winfield wrecked on Penns Drive in Monroe Township near Selinsgrove. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center and died from his injuries. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Restoration of the TWA Flight 800 memorial in Lycoming County underway
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — The TWA Flight 800 Memorial honors the 21 students and chaperones from Montoursville Area High School's French club that were killed in a plane crash in 1996. Memorial Gardens, located behind the Montoursville Area High School, was in dire need of a makeover. "The root system...
PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
Berks coroner called to crash on I-176 in Robeson Twp.
ROBESON TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner's Office was called to a crash on I-176. The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 7 in Robeson Township. The coroner's office confirmed to 69 News Saturday afternoon that they were called to the...
Mahanoy City fire alarm boxes now out of service
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — "So all you do is just pull this down," said Mahanoy City Fire Chief Dan Markiewicz, as he shows Newswatch 16 what it was like to call 911 during the World War One era, alerting fire companies with a flick of a switch. "Back in...
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
Man killed in late-night crash
Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
Unattended cooking blamed for fatal fire in Reading
READING, Pa. — Investigators have determined the cause of a two-alarm fire that claimed the life of a man in Reading last weekend. Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal, said Friday that unattended cooking sparked the fire on the first floor of 203 Schuylkill Ave. Firefighters were dispatched to...
Crash shuts Route 611 North for more than hour in Forks Township
A two-vehicle crash shut Route 611 North on Friday morning in Forks Township, authorities say. The wreck was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at Frutchey Hill Road, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed. One of the vehicles then struck a house, another supervisor said. The two-lane highway, which is...
UPDATE: Route 11 N Exit now OPEN in Shamokin Dam
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Route 11 northbound lane is closed at the Route 11 / 15 split, near the former Ted’s Landing, in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a tractor trailer crash. Motorists can still access Route 11 northbound, towards Northumberland...
Crash closes part of Interstate 81 in Scranton, causing long backups
SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash closed part of a highway in Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon. Interstate 81 southbound was closed beginning at the President Biden Expressway exit (185) in Scranton due to a crash, according to PennDOT. There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.
Victims identified in deadly Sunbury fire
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner has identified the two victims who lost their lives in a deadly Sunbury fire Saturday. According to coroner James Kelley, the victims of the fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury were Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3. The cause of death for both individuals was […]
Central Pa. man charged after 3-year-old killed by farm equipment
A Lancaster County man put a 3-year-old in a horse-drawn cart in August that lacked proper safety equipment, causing her to fall and be run over, police said Friday. Christopher H. Martin, 28, of Ephrata, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child for the Aug. 8 death of a 3-year-old girl on a Sunnyside Road farm in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.
PSP: Man loses $194K to woman he met on Facebook
PERRY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has been scammed out of nearly $200,000, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators with PSP's Reading-based Troop L said someone became friends with the man on Facebook and gained his trust over several months through text messages, emails, and phone calls.
Local man opens fire on wife
Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
One lane reopened after I-81 south crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states one lane of Interstate 81 south has reopened following a crash. According to PennDOT, exit 185, the President Biden Expressway in Scranton closed earlier Thursday for a crash. Details on the crash are limited at this time. PennDOT said they reopened one lane of traffic around 1:30 p.m. […]
Bethlehem business among top bidders in Pa.’s 11th restaurant license auction
Following validation of bids received by the Oct. 31 deadline for the 11th restaurant license auction authorized by Act 39 of 2016, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has issued Notices of Selection to top bidders on 20 licenses. Among the winners was Top-Star Express in Bethlehem with a bid...
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
