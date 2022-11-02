Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Tones Down Halloween Revelry
During Isla Vista’s Halloween weekend, Del Playa Drive, usually bustling with excitable undergrads on weekend nights, was quiet and still after several safety ordinances were instituted to prevent the infamous Halloween revelry of I.V.’s past. The quiet weekend saw only five arrests Friday through Sunday, and three citations.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | UCSB Arts & Lectures Hosts Donor Dinner Before SWING OUT Show
On October 8, UCSB Arts & Lectures held a lovely Producers Circle reception and dinner in the Arlington Courtyard prior to the entertaining Joyce Theater’s production SWING OUT at The Granada Theatre. It was the first gathering for this group of major donors, who help make possible the lectures, performances, community outreach, and education that Arts & Lectures provides to the community.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | Greener, Triple Blooming Bluegrass, at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre
Generally, musicians making their way in the bright lights and byways of public affection bring one or two special qualities to the table, making up for shortcomings in one area with strengths elsewhere. But there are exceptions, of course, such as British folk-rocker Richard Thompson, whose wicked finery runs from his guitar playing to songwriting and his signature voice.
Santa Barbara Independent
Nina, Lance, and Bernie
This beautiful, playful, lovable 4-month-old German Shepherd/Doberman/Rottweiler mix will make a wonderful family member. She loves going to her foster human siblings’ soccer games, and is so well-behaved. Nina is very smart and eager to please. She knows basic commands, sleeps in her crate all night, and knows to go potty outside. She is great with kids and other dogs. Her favorite pastimes are exploring the yard and giving puppy kisses.
Santa Barbara Independent
Botanic Garden Nursery Offers Expanded Selection and Debuts Online Shopping for Native Plants
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – November 3, 2022 – As fall comes to the Central Coast, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden encourages planting California-native plants so they can get established during the coming rainy season. Beginning on Saturday, November 5 and continuing throughout the month, the Garden Nursery offers a much larger assortment and wider variety of native plants, plus some unique plants not always available for sale. Weekly in-person Nursery Chats are also held throughout the month, along with new online instructional videos and more. (Details below.)
Santa Barbara Independent
Charles Owen
Charles (Chuck) William Owen passed away peacefully on 10/31/2022 in Santa Rosa, California. Born in Los Angeles, California on 10/20/1927, he was preceded in death by his parents Charles Elmer Owen and Ella Mary (Dermody) Owen, his first wife, Carol Ann (McLean) Owen and second wife, Helen Irene (Goyneche) Owen. Charles is survived by his 5 children and their spouses, Ronald, Mary, Kathleen (Alex), Kevin (Kim) and Christine (John), 7 grandchildren and many grand dogs.
Santa Barbara Independent
Beyond Binging with Media Path Podcast
No matter what the delivery format is (radio, TV, webcasts, streaming services, podcasts), there’s always a hunger for deep conversations about meaningful subjects. Media Path Podcast co-hosts Fritz Coleman and Louise Palanker use their weekly shows as an opportunity to flesh out the subjects that they find interesting and compelling — everything from pop culture to politics.
Santa Barbara Independent
Full Belly Files | An All-Time Cellar Raid
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on October 28, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. For all there is to love about the latest releases of wine — I, for one, am increasingly drawn...
Santa Barbara Independent
Feeling Cheated
A story on NPR makes me ask if all the plastic I’ve collected and sorted into recycle bins over all these years end up in the landfill anyway?. Editor’s Note: Leslie Wells, who heads Resource Recovery for Santa Barbara County, replied: Plastics with numbers #1 and #2 are highly recyclable (and valuable). Large rigid #5 is also recycled. In general, plastics #3 through #7 (excluding the large #5s) have always been problematic. Those are “plastic film,” and the reason why several communities, including the county, and the state passed single-use plastic bag bans, as well as clam shells often used for food in grocery stores or to go containers.
Santa Barbara Independent
Los Olivos Effluent Issue
Los Olivos is a small, dusty, western town, while Washington, D.C., is a former swamp in north Virginia. Unlike Washington, Los Olivos neither needs nor wants a big government “solution” in search of a problem. The Los Olivos Community Services District Board is ignoring its original plan, endorsed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Carty for County Office of Education
I am strongly backing Marybeth Carty for re-election to the Santa Barbara County Office of Education for one primary reason: all that she delivers for our county schools. I speak from experience when I say that the role of a good board member is to be a two-way conduit: first as a voice on behalf of the community and second as a way to provide support for schools from connections and knowledge of the community. You can’t find anyone who has served in more community roles than Marybeth, with her decades of service as a leader the Carpinteria Education Foundation, the Carpinteria Children’s Project, CADA’s Fighting Back Mentor Program Task Force, and Santa Barbara Partners in Education, to name just a few. She is incredibly well respected for all the ways she gives back.
Santa Barbara Independent
Don’t Overlook the Good Landlords
Once again, the Santa Barbara Tenants Union (SBTU) and CAUSE have joined together to propagate their self-serving narratives about how all landlords are bad, gouge tenants, don’t maintain their properties, and don’t want tenants to know their rights, just to mention a few key takeaways from their latest Halloween rally. As small S.B. landlords who have been in the business for years, it’s becoming more difficult to remain silent in the face of such lies.
Santa Barbara Independent
State Route 135 Closure for Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley Event in Los Alamos
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The public will encounter road closures for the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley event on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 10 am to midnight in the following location:. State Route 135 “Bell Street” will be closed to through-traffic from St. Joseph Street to Centennial...
Santa Barbara Independent
Fire Erupts near Midnight Along Goleta’s Atascadero Creek
[Update: Nov. 3, 2022, 2:30 p.m.] The suspect detained at last night’s fire along Atascadero Creek was arrested on a charge of arson, the Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, deputies and County Fire arrived at a brush fire across the creek from the end of Ward Drive in Goleta. A witness on the bike path near Patterson Road gave a description of the suspect who reportedly started the fire. Close to midnight, deputies located a man fitting the description, Jose Martin Alvarez-Castro, 30, of Santa Barbara, who was arrested for felony arson, misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer, and misdemeanor possession. He is in county jail on $20,000 bail.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pavement Rehabilitation Work to Begin in Western Goleta
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, November 3, 2022 – Pavement rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, November 7th, on various roadway sections in the Cannon Green and Covington Neighborhoods, Armstrong Road and Cathedral Oaks Road from Alameda Avenue to Evergreen Drive. The roadwork is part of the 2022-2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and is expected to take six months to complete.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Can’t Slow Down Quarterback Aidan Chiles in 38-21 First Round Loss to Downey
The Santa Barbara High football team never encountered a quarterback with the dynamic dual threat ability of Downey’s Aidan Chiles on the way to a 9-1 regular season record and a share of the Channel League title. Chiles, an Oregon State commit, tossed three touchdown passes and ran for...
Santa Barbara Independent
Support for Measure B
We are writing as concerned residents and leaders of the New Town Goleta Safety (NTGS) group to support Goleta’s Measure B, which would raise about $10 million in annual revenue with a modest sales tax increase. The one percent additional tax collects one cent on the dollar, with 100 percent of this revenue going to the city (as opposed to other taxes that are required to be shared with the county). This tax exempts basics such as medicine, groceries, and gasoline, and the proposed tax will not start until 2024.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Academic Workers Union Set Strike Date for November 14
Thousands of academic workers across all 10 campuses of the University of California — including UC Santa Barbara — will go on strike starting Monday, November 14, “unless the university stops its unlawful conduct so that meaningful progress can be made at the bargaining table,” according to a statement released Friday by the academic workers’ union.
Santa Barbara Independent
Big Changes for ExxonMobil, Bacara, and Biltmore
This has been a big week for big business deals. Among the biggest of all, ExxonMobil announced it was selling its entire Santa Ynez Unit to a Canadian-based energy company, Sable Offshore Corporation. That company is a consortium of seven companies, of which ExxonMobil is the largest with a 50 percent share.
Comments / 0