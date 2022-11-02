I am strongly backing Marybeth Carty for re-election to the Santa Barbara County Office of Education for one primary reason: all that she delivers for our county schools. I speak from experience when I say that the role of a good board member is to be a two-way conduit: first as a voice on behalf of the community and second as a way to provide support for schools from connections and knowledge of the community. You can’t find anyone who has served in more community roles than Marybeth, with her decades of service as a leader the Carpinteria Education Foundation, the Carpinteria Children’s Project, CADA’s Fighting Back Mentor Program Task Force, and Santa Barbara Partners in Education, to name just a few. She is incredibly well respected for all the ways she gives back.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO