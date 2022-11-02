Read full article on original website
Victim in suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity and cause of death of a man who died in a suspected homicide near High Bridge Park in Spokane on Oct. 23. According to the medical examiner, 51-year-old Andy Hernandez died of blunt force and suffocation. Shortly after...
Court documents detail events surrounding “warning shot” that sent schools into lockdown
SPOKANE, Wash. – New court documents describe the events leading up to the shooting incident that prompted nearby schools to enter lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the documents, 19-year-old Linfield Heran was caught on surveillance footage walking on Altamont St. towards Liberty Ave. with a woman. The pair approached a man, identified as Mitchell Crazybull, who had been lying on the ground. As the pair neared, the footage showed Crazybull standing, and having a short conversation with the pair. Crazybull had not met them before this incident.
Spokane police officer injured after shoplifting leads to chase
SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in a crash while chasing a couple suspected of shoplifting on Wednesday. According to a release from SPD, 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and passenger 40-year-old Stephen Brown were arrested after crashing their car and fleeing on foot. According to SPD and court documents, Pfeiffer was impaired and driving recklessly.
“Not a memory that I’m going to cherish”: Reardan home lost in generator fire
REARDAN, Wash. – Lauren Freebourn and her family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning. “Not a memory that I’m going to cherish,” she said. Lauren was home with her family during the windstorm that battered the region when the power shut off. She said her husband Chris set up their generator, but it kept giving them issues.
School bus and ambulance collision on US-2 closes highway between Wilbur and Creston
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston. A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.
North Spokane group “New Hope,” sounding alarm about homelessness in the county, says the time to act is now.
COLBERT, WASH- A conversation that we’ve been following is homelessness in downtown Spokane but it’s not the only place we’re seeing people be homeless. New Hope, a group in North Spokane is tasked with serving 100 mi.² in the county—and it says they are in a record high demand for services.
Boil order in place in Millwood due to E. coli
MILLWOOD, Wash. – A boil order is in place in Millwood after E. coli was identified in the water system. According to an alert sent out by the City of Millwood Water System, residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, Washington dishes and making ice.
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. – Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, offering some hope that the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month. Now that 52% of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members who voted approved their deal, seven railroad unions have ratified contracts that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But, all 12 must approve contracts to prevent a strike. So businesses remain concerned about a possible economically devastating strike, and they have urged President Joe Biden and Congress to be ready to intervene if needed.
TikTok trend sparks Kia, Hyundai prowls/thefts
SPOKANE, Wash – A new TikTok challenge is causing anger across the country, even in our neck of the woods. TikTok users are breaking into Kia and Hyundai-modeled cars and using a USB to hot-wire them and drive off. According to a Spokane resident, it happened to her just...
City of Spokane crews work on creating safe roadways in Spokane after storm
SPOKANE, Wash. – City of Spokane crews have been hard at work since early this morning deicing and sanding roadways. Right now, roads are wet and slushy. The City of Spokane is asking drivers to take it slow and use caution. The City of Spokane is also asking the...
Storm brings on power outages in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.- As stormy weather continues, power outages are starting to hit the region. Here is a map of power outages throughout the city. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 7:57 a.m. Avista:. Customers impacted: 1,313To view the outage map, click here. Inland Power. Customers impacted: 388To view the outage map,...
Spokane Mayor Woodward nominates new director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward nominated Kim McCollim to be the new director of the city’s Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services division. McCollim worked with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the past two decades. She replaces John Hall, who left the role just three months after the mayor appointed him.
Crews work to restore service for thousands still without power
SPOKANE, Wash. – Strong winds moved through the Inland Northwest Friday night into Saturday morning, at one point leaving more than 26,000 people without power. Avista, Inland Power and Kootenai Electric Cooperative made progress through the night restoring power to many customers, leaving about 15,000 without power as of noon on Saturday.
Catholic Charities’ ‘Catalyst Project’ set to open Dec. 1 in West Hills
SPOKANE, Wash. – Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington’s latest housing project is slated to open on December 1, though there’s still work to be done to make that a reality.The Catalyst Project is converting the old Quality Inn on Sunset Highway in the West Hills neighborhood into housing, with 87 rooms and enough space for about 100 people, according to Catholic Charities Chief Housing Officer Jonathan Mallahan.The project is being funded by the Washington State Department of Commerce through their “Rights of Way Initiative.” When the project was announced, Catholic Charities said their goal was to open 60 days after receiving funds.A spokesperson for the Department of Commerce said the funds were delivered to Catholic Charities on September 12. Mallahan said they received the funds in the middle of September, but some of the work in the building took a little longer than anticipated and put them a couple weeks behind schedule.”We want to make sure the building is safe and ready to serve people effectively,” Mallahan said.Some of that renovation work includes a new fire prevention system, new carpets, a security system and deep cleaning each room–because all but two of the rooms in the former hotel had meth residue in them.”To be clear, the levels of meth contamination that were detected in those rooms were consistent with meth use on site, not meth production,” Mallahan said. “Regardless, that can have some impacts on our residents, so we wanted to make sure that the hotel was completely cleaned, and that contamination was taken care of before residents moved in.”Mallahan said they will have strict rules and community behavior guidelines for people living at the Catalyst Project to follow.”Program participants will be screened before they are accepted,” Mallahan said. “They will be referred to us through Empire Health Foundation’s efforts at Camp Hope.”A majority of the people who will move into rooms at the Catalyst Project will come from Camp Hope, but Mallahan said people at other Catholic Charities facilities and shelters could be moved to the Catalyst Project if it better suits their needs, and to create more shelter space for Camp Hope residents who would prefer to be at a shelter.William Hagy is the chair of the West Hills Neighborhood Council, where some neighbors in the area voiced their concerns about the Catholic Charities’ project earlier this summer.”I’m happy to see that Spokane is moving forward on something that’s long overdue,” Hagy said. “I don’t think it was necessarily the concerns about it being in the neighborhood, I think it was the concerns about the due process, and public comment, and public notice.”Hagy said he still has some concerns about the location, like the lack of a sidewalk on Sunset Highway with a potential increase in foot traffic coming to the area, but senses the urgency of the project’s timeline.”With as cold as it is today, it’s important to get people off the ground at Camp Hope,” Hagy said.Empire Health Foundation Vice President of Operations Laura Martin said there were 465 people at Camp Hope as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, an increase from the last census completed by the Empire Health Foundation and service providers on October 24 that counted 442 people.”There were about 23 individuals who have had tent space at the camp, but who at the time of the original count were either hospitalized, incarcerated or in [substance use disorder] treatment,” Martin said when reached via text. “These folks have since returned to the camp, signed the camp rules and Good Neighbor Agreement and are now residing onsite. As of this week, no new residents are being accepted, even if they have lived on site previously.”
Over 22,000 remain in the dark as Avista, Inland Power make progress on restoring power
Over 22,000 without power as high winds sweep into region
Power outages climb as high winds sweep into region
Power outages: Inland Northwest sees power outages after winter weather hits
Strong Storm Bringing Snow Tonight, Damaging Winds/Power Outages Friday Night
