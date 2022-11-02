SPOKANE, Wash. – Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington’s latest housing project is slated to open on December 1, though there’s still work to be done to make that a reality.The Catalyst Project is converting the old Quality Inn on Sunset Highway in the West Hills neighborhood into housing, with 87 rooms and enough space for about 100 people, according to Catholic Charities Chief Housing Officer Jonathan Mallahan.The project is being funded by the Washington State Department of Commerce through their “Rights of Way Initiative.” When the project was announced, Catholic Charities said their goal was to open 60 days after receiving funds.A spokesperson for the Department of Commerce said the funds were delivered to Catholic Charities on September 12. Mallahan said they received the funds in the middle of September, but some of the work in the building took a little longer than anticipated and put them a couple weeks behind schedule.”We want to make sure the building is safe and ready to serve people effectively,” Mallahan said.Some of that renovation work includes a new fire prevention system, new carpets, a security system and deep cleaning each room–because all but two of the rooms in the former hotel had meth residue in them.”To be clear, the levels of meth contamination that were detected in those rooms were consistent with meth use on site, not meth production,” Mallahan said. “Regardless, that can have some impacts on our residents, so we wanted to make sure that the hotel was completely cleaned, and that contamination was taken care of before residents moved in.”Mallahan said they will have strict rules and community behavior guidelines for people living at the Catalyst Project to follow.”Program participants will be screened before they are accepted,” Mallahan said. “They will be referred to us through Empire Health Foundation’s efforts at Camp Hope.”A majority of the people who will move into rooms at the Catalyst Project will come from Camp Hope, but Mallahan said people at other Catholic Charities facilities and shelters could be moved to the Catalyst Project if it better suits their needs, and to create more shelter space for Camp Hope residents who would prefer to be at a shelter.William Hagy is the chair of the West Hills Neighborhood Council, where some neighbors in the area voiced their concerns about the Catholic Charities’ project earlier this summer.”I’m happy to see that Spokane is moving forward on something that’s long overdue,” Hagy said. “I don’t think it was necessarily the concerns about it being in the neighborhood, I think it was the concerns about the due process, and public comment, and public notice.”Hagy said he still has some concerns about the location, like the lack of a sidewalk on Sunset Highway with a potential increase in foot traffic coming to the area, but senses the urgency of the project’s timeline.”With as cold as it is today, it’s important to get people off the ground at Camp Hope,” Hagy said.Empire Health Foundation Vice President of Operations Laura Martin said there were 465 people at Camp Hope as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, an increase from the last census completed by the Empire Health Foundation and service providers on October 24 that counted 442 people.”There were about 23 individuals who have had tent space at the camp, but who at the time of the original count were either hospitalized, incarcerated or in [substance use disorder] treatment,” Martin said when reached via text. “These folks have since returned to the camp, signed the camp rules and Good Neighbor Agreement and are now residing onsite. As of this week, no new residents are being accepted, even if they have lived on site previously.”

