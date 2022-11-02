Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
whdh.com
Cambridge City Council to consider citywide ban on ‘turning on red’
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge City council will consider a proposal to ban turns on red at a meeting Monday. One meeting agenda item under the policy order and resolution list is titled, “ban turns on red citywide.” The proposal is being put forth by the vice mayor and a councilmember.
WBUR
My daily walk through Boston’s suffering and wealth
I’d heard before I moved to Boston that the city had a segregated past. I knew the Red Sox were the last team to integrate, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. I heard that fans yelled racial slurs at Bill Russell, even though he led the Celtics to 10 championships. I read about the riots and protests of the 1970s and 1980s in response to the desegregation of public schools.
Dorchester Reporter
Transition at Chez Vous: As skating culture grows, Toney family adopts a fresh persona
While the owners of Chez Vous roller rink make their living moving on wheels, the family-owned business isn’t going anywhere. The smell of fried chicken, a freshly polished maple wood floor, and the sound of rolling wheels set to hip-hop and R&B classics defines a community staple at the nexus of Dorchester and Mattapan that is recognizable to many at a glance.
hot969boston.com
Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!
Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
high-profile.com
Nubian Ascends Project Hits Milestone
Boston – Nubian Ascends recently received unanimous approval from the City of Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal, marking another milestone in the process for the Nubian Square project. The redevelopment of the former Blair Supermarket parking lot will be made up of a 219,000sf campus for commerce, education,...
baystatebanner.com
Report finds unequal access in local affordable housing
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Within the city of Boston, competition for affordable housing units is fierce, with long waiting lists for the 20% of units in the city that are designated affordable for people with incomes ranging from $0 to 120% of the federally designated area median income, which is currently $98,150.
WCVB
'Janet Wu Day' declared in Boston to celebrate retiring On The Record co-host
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Sunday to be "Janet Wu Day" in the city, in honor of theupcoming retirement of the award-winning political journalist and On The Record co-host. Janet Wu's remarkable career spans 50 years as a reporter in Boston, including nearly four decades...
Harvard Crimson
With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House
Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
Boston Globe
In real estate, so goes the nation, so goes Mass. Well, yes and no.
Key takeaways from the National Association of Realtors’ buyers and sellers report. A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday reflects a real estate market still acting like the neighborhood jerk. The report, based on data collected from July 2021 to June 2022, doesn’t reflect the...
Dorchester Reporter
City eyes help on accessory dwelling units for Mattapan homeowners
An effort to reshape Mattapan into a “10-minute neighborhood” and add housing density could come with financial and logistical help for homeowners looking to add units to their lots, Mayor Michelle Wu’s chief of city planning said in an interview with the Reporter last week. Last month,...
wgbh.org
Archdiocese, Dorchester residents rebuke city councilor’s anti-Protestant remark
Nobody would ever confuse the Boston City Council with the U.S. Senate. It's not that incivility never erupts on the Senate floor, but when it does, it's the exception — not the rule. These days, acrimony seems to be just another tool in the Boston City Council's rhetorical work...
Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Back Bay neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting near Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. The shooting took place in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place, shortly before 11 p.m., Friday. Upon arrival police found a male suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban
Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy killing trees continues? #mayorkoch #quincy
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Arboreal abuse by the City of Quincy appears to be continuing. Courtesy of a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Nature Lover come both images and...
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, was founded in 1630 by Puritan settlers, long before it was incorporated as a city in 1822. This city is one of the oldest in the US, which means it’s normal to hear of ghost stories and haunting. For instance, the Paul Revere House was built in 1680 and still stores artifacts from the American Revolution. Some people claim to have seen shadows in the windows and eerie calls, but what other places near Boston boast these spooky and spine-chilling stories?
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
