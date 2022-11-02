ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

thedigestonline.com

Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria

Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List

What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were no jackpot winners in Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, but that doesn’t mean New York and New Jersey were completely out of luck. Tickets worth $1 million each were sold in both states, while New Jersey additionally saw a $2 million winner, according to lottery officials. New York’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Hollywood on the East Coast

The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays

MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Penthouse at Jersey City’s Beacon hits the market at $2.5 million

Your biggest problem just may be trying to figure out which of three outdoor patio spaces to enjoy. For $2.5 million, you can find out. The duplex penthouse atop 4 Beacon Way, the former Jersey City Medical Center site, has been listed by Brown Harris Stevens agent Dale Fior. And for that price the purchaser gets a lot more than patios.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Barbeque Spots in Monmouth County New Jersey

- You can find great barbeque spots throughout Monmouth County, NJ. We've reviewed some of the most popular locations below. You can try Jersey Shore BBQ in Point Pleasant Beach, Local Smoke in Red Bank & Neptune, Surf Barbecue in Rumson, and Mutiny Barbecue in Asbury Park. Jersey Shore BBQ...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey

We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
MILLBURN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

