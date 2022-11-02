Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
Only one city in NJ has this job law but it should be statewide (Opinion)
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Popular sandwich shop expanding into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. OK, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and handheld so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?. They...
Farmer’s market fav opening its first storefront in Flemington
Some things just seem to go together, like saltpepperketchup. Like Seth Rogen and James Franco. Or like a beloved farmer's market and downtown Flemington. It's that kind of vibe. I know because I live there. So when I heard that an artisan bakery that's been a favorite for years at...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
3 New Jersey cities named among best places to live
Money.com has released their annual list of the best places to live and three New Jersey towns made the top 50. The three cities are: Jersey City (#10), Fort Lee (#14) and Morristown (#30). About Jersey City, Money writes:. "Potential residents have their choice of a wide variety of neighborhoods...
New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were no jackpot winners in Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, but that doesn’t mean New York and New Jersey were completely out of luck. Tickets worth $1 million each were sold in both states, while New Jersey additionally saw a $2 million winner, according to lottery officials. New York’s […]
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
thepositivecommunity.com
Hollywood on the East Coast
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays
MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
President Kennedy’s connection to Atlantic City & Asbury Park, NJ
There has been a more than 60-year fascination with the late President John F. Kennedy. And, there is a direct New Jersey … specifically, Atlantic City and Asbury Park. The 1964 Democratic National Convention was held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Aug. 24-27, 1964. Robert Kennedy delivered...
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
Penthouse at Jersey City’s Beacon hits the market at $2.5 million
Your biggest problem just may be trying to figure out which of three outdoor patio spaces to enjoy. For $2.5 million, you can find out. The duplex penthouse atop 4 Beacon Way, the former Jersey City Medical Center site, has been listed by Brown Harris Stevens agent Dale Fior. And for that price the purchaser gets a lot more than patios.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
PhillyBite
Best Barbeque Spots in Monmouth County New Jersey
- You can find great barbeque spots throughout Monmouth County, NJ. We've reviewed some of the most popular locations below. You can try Jersey Shore BBQ in Point Pleasant Beach, Local Smoke in Red Bank & Neptune, Surf Barbecue in Rumson, and Mutiny Barbecue in Asbury Park. Jersey Shore BBQ...
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1