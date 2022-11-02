Read full article on original website
Related
S Korea miners lived on coffee, water while trapped in shaft
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped underground for nine days said they had lived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft. The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety...
Davenport students will provide water to thousands in Kenya
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Though an impactful player in Davenport West High School’s storybook 2022 football season, senior Duro Johnson also aims to make an impact overseas. Johnson and three of his peers will travel to the eastern Kenya village of Muamba in January to implement a student-designed water filtration system — which will impact roughly 22,000 people.
Tens of thousands ride bikes on typically busy Dubai highway
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — For a few brief hours on Sunday, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the center of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of bicyclists.
Messi to sit out PSG game against Lorient as a precaution
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has some inflammation on his Achilles tendon and is being rested for Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Lorient on Sunday as a precautionary measure. PSG said Saturday that the Argentina star, who will look to win the World Cup for the first time in his stellar career, is expected to resume training next week.
