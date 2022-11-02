'The Bachelor's' Emily Maynard Announces Birth of Baby Number 6

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Emily Maynard has welcomed baby number six!

The reality star took to her Instagram on Wed. Nov. 2 to announce that she has given birth to a beautiful baby boy, named Jones West, back in August, with a carousel of photos.

The first showcased Maynard sitting in the grass with her husband, Tyler Johnson, who held the newborn in his lap along with their another daughter. Their other four children joined them for the snap as well.

Other photos in the carousel featured Maynard holding her newborn, along with photos of Jones in the NICU, which the former Bachelorette star revealed was due to him being born with Down syndrome.

"SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world," she wrote in the caption.

"During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family."

She continued, "He was in the NICU for a little over a month and is thankfully now home in all the chaos and we couldn’t love him more. Thank you to everyone at @levinechildrens for all that you did for our family. Im so happy to finally share the news and can share all the pictures with you guys! He’s absolutely the cherry on top! 🍒"

Many celebrity friends took to the comments to congratulate Maynard.

Jessie James Decker commented, "Congrats Emily!!! Sweet baby boy💙💙💙💙💙💙💙"

Fellow Bachelor star Sarah Herron wrote, "Oh Emily congratulations!!! What a blessing! We can’t wait to meet Jones ❤️❤️❤️"

While speaking with People, Maynard reiterated her Instagram sentiments, saying, "He's the easiest baby and he's just been our biggest blessing. I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids."