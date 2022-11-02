Read full article on original website
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
hotnewhiphop.com
Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death
Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
North Carolina man arrested after 4-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound
Police arrested a North Carolina man after a 4-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound Wednesday, NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte reported. Police arrested Dayshawn St. Paul Warren — who multiple sources told WCNC is the boy's father — and charged him with involuntary manslaughter and selling or giving a weapon to a minor in connection, the station reported.
Mom of 5 died after ketamine injection by a paramedic, family alleges in wrongful death suit
DENVER — The family of a woman who died four years ago shortly after a paramedic injected her with the powerful sedative ketamine have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the health care worker and the ambulance company. Jerica LaCour, 29, a Black woman who had been drinking alcohol...
Grandfather of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon killed by car while walking
Henry Dale Moss Sr., the grandfather of Quinton Simon, was killed after he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities say. WSAV’s Brett Buffington reports.Nov. 4, 2022.
Five found dead inside Maryland home
Five adults were found dead inside a Maryland home Friday, sheriff's officials said. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office and La Plata Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home in La Plata about 4 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted on Friday. The La...
Massachusetts man accused of killing woman dies after he ingests battery acid, DA says
A Massachusetts man who was suspected of fatally stabbing a woman has died after he told authorities he had ingested battery acid, Plymouth County authorities said Thursday. Joao Correia, 56, was taken into custody Wednesday after the woman was found stabbed to death in her driveway in Brockton around 1 p.m., the district attorney’s office said.
Rikers Island Inmate Stabs Officer More Than a Dozen Times: Report
A 29-year-old Bronx man imprisoned on Rikers Island allegedly stabbed a correction officer over a dozen times on Monday afternoon, prison sources told the New York Daily News. The unidentified officer was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition after what Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina in a statement called “an unprovoked, heinous, and callous attack.” The suspect was identified by the Daily News as Dennis Fredericks, also known as Dennis Applewhite. Fredericks was arrested last November after allegedly fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the neck, briefly sparking a manhunt that ended in a police chase and crash. At the time of the incident, he had been on parole, having been given a three-year prison sentence in 2014 over a conspiracy charge related to an earlier firearms arrest, the Daily News previously reported. The stabbing attack comes the same day as the news that a 26-year-old man detained on Rikers was found dead of a suspected drug overdose, making him the 18th New York City prison system death in 2022.Read it at New York Daily News
A Texas doctor investigating if any of the 21 victims in Uvalde shooting could have lived if police didn't wait
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas doctor said Thursday he is working with state police to determine whether any of the 21 people killed in the Uvalde school shooting could have been saved had medical help arrived sooner. The review of autopsies and other records is part of a criminal...
Chances of finding missing toddler Quinton Simon's body are 'low,' police say as search nears a month
Police in Georgia have said the chances of finding the body of missing toddler Quinton Simon are "low" after a nearly monthlong search that turned from a rescue operation into a recovery mission, with the child's mother named as the primary suspect. After "thousands of hours of investigating and gathering...
2 Denver firefighters declared a living woman dead without assessing her
Two Denver firefighters were suspended without pay after they declared a woman dead when she was actually alive, officials said. One of the firefighters, Lt. Patrick Lopez, was also demoted over the June 24 incident, the city's Department of Public Safety said in an order of disciplinary action. The fire...
Oregon man arrested in 1974 cold case murders of 2 teens
An Oregon man was arrested this week after being linked to the 1974 cold case homicides of two teenagers, authorities said. Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha, was a teenager himself when he allegedly used a .22 caliber gun to fatally shoot teens Donald Bartron and Peter Zito Jr. in the parking lot of a recreation center on Oct. 3, 1974, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida man fatally shoots girlfriend and 3 of her family members
Authorities say 23-year-old Shavell Jones shot and killed his girlfriend and three of her family members, including a 4-year-old child, before shooting himself. Police say if Jones survives, he will be charged in the killings. WESH's Gail Paschall-Brown reports.Nov. 5, 2022.
Dramatic video shows rescue in fire that injured dozens in NYC
Authorities say at least 38 people were injured in a fire at a New York City apartment building in Midtown. Fire officials say the cause of the blaze was determined to be a lithium ion battery connected to a micromobility device. WNBC’s Melissa Colorado reports.Nov. 6, 2022.
