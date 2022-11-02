A 29-year-old Bronx man imprisoned on Rikers Island allegedly stabbed a correction officer over a dozen times on Monday afternoon, prison sources told the New York Daily News. The unidentified officer was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition after what Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina in a statement called “an unprovoked, heinous, and callous attack.” The suspect was identified by the Daily News as Dennis Fredericks, also known as Dennis Applewhite. Fredericks was arrested last November after allegedly fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the neck, briefly sparking a manhunt that ended in a police chase and crash. At the time of the incident, he had been on parole, having been given a three-year prison sentence in 2014 over a conspiracy charge related to an earlier firearms arrest, the Daily News previously reported. The stabbing attack comes the same day as the news that a 26-year-old man detained on Rikers was found dead of a suspected drug overdose, making him the 18th New York City prison system death in 2022.Read it at New York Daily News

