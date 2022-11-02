ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death

Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

North Carolina man arrested after 4-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound

Police arrested a North Carolina man after a 4-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound Wednesday, NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte reported. Police arrested Dayshawn St. Paul Warren — who multiple sources told WCNC is the boy's father — and charged him with involuntary manslaughter and selling or giving a weapon to a minor in connection, the station reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC News

Five found dead inside Maryland home

Five adults were found dead inside a Maryland home Friday, sheriff's officials said. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office and La Plata Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home in La Plata about 4 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted on Friday. The La...
LA PLATA, MD
TheDailyBeast

Rikers Island Inmate Stabs Officer More Than a Dozen Times: Report

A 29-year-old Bronx man imprisoned on Rikers Island allegedly stabbed a correction officer over a dozen times on Monday afternoon, prison sources told the New York Daily News. The unidentified officer was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition after what Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina in a statement called “an unprovoked, heinous, and callous attack.” The suspect was identified by the Daily News as Dennis Fredericks, also known as Dennis Applewhite. Fredericks was arrested last November after allegedly fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the neck, briefly sparking a manhunt that ended in a police chase and crash. At the time of the incident, he had been on parole, having been given a three-year prison sentence in 2014 over a conspiracy charge related to an earlier firearms arrest, the Daily News previously reported. The stabbing attack comes the same day as the news that a 26-year-old man detained on Rikers was found dead of a suspected drug overdose, making him the 18th New York City prison system death in 2022.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Oregon man arrested in 1974 cold case murders of 2 teens

An Oregon man was arrested this week after being linked to the 1974 cold case homicides of two teenagers, authorities said. Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha, was a teenager himself when he allegedly used a .22 caliber gun to fatally shoot teens Donald Bartron and Peter Zito Jr. in the parking lot of a recreation center on Oct. 3, 1974, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
NBC News

NBC News

532K+
Followers
59K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy