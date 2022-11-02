ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

‘Voice From Assisi’ concert benefits Ministry of Caring

By Ken Mammarella
 3 days ago
Friar Alessandro Brustenghi, the “Voice From Assisi”

The first friar signed by a major recording label is giving a concert to benefit Wilmington’s Ministry of Caring.

Tenor Alessandro Brustenghi will perform 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Sacred Heart Oratory, 917 N. Madison St. , Wilmington.

Brustenghi signed his record deal in 2012, with his first CD called the “Voice From Assisi,” for his Italian hometown. His YouTube channel includes audio and video from five albums, in multiple languages.

He maintains a vow of poverty, deferring payment for his gospel and faith concerts and recordings for the good works of the Order of Friars Minor.

Proceeds from this concert will help feed the hungry, house the homeless, help the unemployed find work and support other programs of the ministry, which has been serving the poor since 1977.

Tickets are $15 for students, $25 for seniors (62 or older) and $50 for general admission.

$150 VIP tickets include valet parking, reserved seating and a post-concert cocktails-and-buffet reception with Alessandro at the ministry’s adjacent Francis X. Norton Center.

$500 sponsor tickets include VIP benefits, plus a second VIP ticket and CD signed by Alessandro.

Free parking will be provided for general admission, student and senior guests at the Delle Donne parking lot at 600 W. 11th St.

“We are honored to host Friar Alessandro and deeply appreciate his incredible support,” said Brother Ronald Giannone, founder of the ministry .

Wilmington, DE
