Tips to streamline your physician contract approach in 2023
While physicians understand the need to track activities agreed upon in their contracts, the administrative burden of doing so and the compliance risk related to recording errors are significant. By implementing a physician payment automation solution, health systems can reduce the paperwork and risks associated with physician contracts. In an...
Physicians
A signing bonus is among the most common perks offered by employees to attract physicians, according to the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division, Merritt Hawkins. The report, released in July, is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent...
Florida medical board bans gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Nov. 4 passed a new rule that bars physicians from offering minors in the state puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatment for gender dysphoria, according to The New York Times. The board, whose members are appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, voted 6-3...
CMS final rule cuts cardiology reimbursements: 3 takeaways
CMS issued its final rule for the 2023 Physician Fee Schedule, which provides both good and bad news for cardiologists. "[It's] a good news, bad news scenario. The good news is that the adjustments are less draconian than what had been initially proposed…. The bad news [is] reflective of just the entire process," Edward Fry, MD, president of the Washington, D.C.-based American College of Cardiology, told TCTMD.
CDC updates clinical guidelines for prescribing opioids
The CDC has released updated and expanded recommendations on providing pain care for adults with short- and long-term pain, which replace 2016 guidelines. The new recommendations, published Nov. 3, address four areas:. Determining whether or not to initiate opioids for pain. Selecting opioids and determining dosages. Deciding duration of initial...
CMS sets court-ordered 340B drug payments, but leaves back payment issues unresolved
The American Hospital Association and 340B Health applauded CMS' final ruling for its 2023 Medicare outpatient prospective payment system (OPPS) that will restore payments for drugs to 340B hospitals to the same amounts all other hospitals receive, but were disappointed that past repayment issues have still not been resolved. From...
Physicians threaten legal action over Texas' delayed maternal health report
A national group of maternal health physicians is threatening legal action against the Texas Department of State Health if officials do not release a state report about pregnancy-related deaths. In a Nov. 2 letter to the department, lawyers for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine requested that the report and recommendations...
With 282M vaccine jabs, pharmacists saved healthcare $450B, study estimates
Pharmacist-administered COVID-19 vaccines have averted 1 million U.S. deaths and saved $450 billion in healthcare costs, according to estimates published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. The study pulled data from published literature, government agencies and professional pharmacy associations to determine the number of COVID-19 vaccines pharmacists have...
Tackling the nurse staffing crisis with virtual care models: best practices from Corewell Health and AvaSure
Because of nursing shortages, many health systems and hospitals are looking at virtual care models to reduce the strain on frontline caregivers. According to Lisbeth Votruba, RN, Chief Clinical Officer AvaSure, recent studies show that 80 percent of hospitals are interested in virtual monitoring or virtual nursing, yet only 2 percent have fully implemented such programs.
Youturn Health partners with Sure Med Compliance for behavioral health education program
Youturn Health, a virtual behavioral health support program, has teamed up with Sure Med Compliance, a digital healthcare company for pain management risk mitigation, for a new behavioral health and substance misuse education platform. Sure Med Compliance has launched Perspectives in Care, an electronic patient-reported outcome platform, according to an...
Nursing home groups request public health emergency extension
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living sent a joint letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requesting an extension of the public health emergency. The associations represent more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities that provide care to approximately five...
Franciscan Health aims to fight opioid epidemic with new C-section protocol
Franciscan Health in Indianapolis adopted a new protocol for scheduled cesarean sections to help fight the opioid epidemic while improving the state's maternal mortality rate, WRTV reported. Enhanced Recovery Care After Cesarean covers a combination of protocols and applications for patient care from before surgery to postpartum, cutting down on...
AHA updates guidelines for aortic disease diagnosis, treatment
The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology released updated guidelines for diagnosing and treating aortic diseases. The guidelines, published Nov. 2 in the Journal of American College of Cardiology and the AHA journal Circulation, replace two older documents for treating the aorta. The guidelines made updates on who...
Patients hospitalwide more likely to die when ED is overcrowded: study
Emergency department crowding affects death rates hospitalwide, according to a recent study from University Park, Pa.-based Penn State and the University of California San Francisco. Researchers examined more than 5 million discharge records from California hospitals between October 2015 and December 2017, according to a Nov. 4 article on Penn...
Respect staff or seek care elsewhere: Mass General Brigham enacts patient code of conduct
Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham has instituted a patient code of conduct to protect staff from harrassment and discriminatory behavior, according to a Nov. 4 report from FOX affiliate WFXT. The policy makes clear that "words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harrassing" will not be tolerated....
AHA finds insurance company policies 'deeply troubling'
Insurance-related barriers to care such as unaffordable deductibles and excessive requirements for prior authorization are "deeply troubling" amid the current open enrollment season, a Nov. 1 American Hospital Association letter addressed to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh contends. While the country's hospitals and health systems are...
Oregon nurses fight for staffing mandates; hospitals call them punitive
The Oregon Nurses Association plans to introduce a bill that will limit the number of patients a hospital nurse can be assigned — a measure hospitals oppose, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Nov. 2. The union's bill, unveiled at a Nov. 2 news conference, would impose regulations on staffing ratios...
5 health systems seeking chief medical information officers
Chief medical information officers act as key liaisons between clinical and IT teams to ensure technology is both beneficial for clinical workflows and implemented appropriately. Below is a list of hospitals and health systems searching for CMIO talent:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from...
Common flu drug in high demand
Prescriptions for Tamiflu (oseltamivir), a popular influenza antiviral, are higher this year than they have been for the last nine flu seasons, according to GoodRx. Nationwide, filled prescriptions for Tamiflu are 11.5 times higher compared to this time last year, when they accounted for 0.02 percent of fills. As of Nov. 1, the fill rate is at 0.33 percent — which is a 65 percent increase compared to last year's flu season's peak, which was 0.20 percent at the end of March 2022.
Half of hospitals spend 1.4% or less of operating expenses on charity care
The median proportion of operating expenses hospitals dedicate to charity care is 1.4 percent, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. The report, published Nov. 3, analyzed cost report data from 4,279 hospitals.The proportion of operating expenses spent on charity care varied widely. Of the hospitals analyzed, 8 percent spent less than 0.1 of their operating expenses on charity care. On the other end of the spectrum, 9 percent of hospitals spent more than 7 percent of their operating expenses on charity care.
