ESPN

Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships

With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Shilese Jones wins all-around silver at Gymnastics World Championships 2022

Photos: Shilese Jones wins all-around silver at Gymnastics World Championships 2022 Silver medalist Shilese Jones of United States, gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and bronze medalist Jessica Gadirova of Great Britain pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for Women's All-Around Final on Day 6 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 3, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Maya Devi

Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman

Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
AFP

Indigenous people free tourists taken in Peruvian Amazon

Members of an Indigenous group on Friday freed more than 100 tourists whom they had abducted in the Peruvian Amazon a day earlier to protest what they called government inaction after an oil spill, officials said. Travelling on a river boat, the tourists were kidnapped Thursday by members of the Cuninico community pressing for government intervention following a September 16 spill of 2,500 tons of crude oil into the Cuninico river.
swimswam.com

Chinese Swimmer Smashes Freestyle World Record In Anti Wave Equipped Pool

In Thursday’s landmark swim in Beijing, Li Bingjie shaved more than two-and-a-half seconds off the four-year-old mark set by Australia's rival Ariarne Titmus. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy of Anti Wave, a SwimSwam partner. October 30, 2022 – Chinese swimmer Li Bingjie has smashed the women’s...
NBC Sports

Brittney Griner visited in Russian prison by U.S. Embassy officials

WASHINGTON — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, just weeks after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet that the American representatives “saw firsthand her...
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
petapixel.com

Photo of Gorilla Family’s Tender Moment Wins the 2022 Africa in Focus Contest

A moving photo of a newborn gorilla’s older brother touching its head has won the top prize in the 2022 Wilderness Safaris Africa in Focus photo awards. Tomasz Szpila from Poland was awarded the 2022 Wilderness Photographer of the Year for his image titled Touch, capturing the moment a seven-day-old mountain gorilla is tenderly touched by his much older brother.
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.

