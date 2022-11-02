Effective: 2022-11-05 18:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow...moderate to heavy at times...and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. Snow will develop between 930 and 1030 pm this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO