WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Maverick
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Maverick!. Maverick is three years old and is a well behaved dog who is looking for a new place to call home. If you are interested...
WNDU
South Bend region committed to age-friendly inclusivity
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend and St. Joseph County are teaming up with AARP to make our area more accommodating for our elderly neighbors. Friday afternoon, community leaders engaged with senior citizens at the Charles Martin Youth Center. The South Bend AARP Age-Friendly Initiative is a five-year commitment...
WNDU
WNDU hosts ‘Turkeys on the Table’ phone drive
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After two weeks of hard work, we hosted one last push Friday evening for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge. We held a phone bank with our friends from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to take your pledges as we continue to help provide turkeys for families this season.
WNDU
Pet Vet: Diabetes Awareness Month
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sugar diabetes is a growing health problem in people, and it can also occur in pets. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined 16 News Now Saturday Morning with information to share about National Diabetes Month and told us about diabetes in pets and what people can do to help limit it.
WANE-TV
More than 1,000 without power as strong winds sweep through northeast Indiana
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – More than 1,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers were without power Saturday evening as high winds swept through Allen County, according to the I&M outage map. I&M said the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages from southwest Michigan...
WNDU
Historic White Pigeon building saved from demolition
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic Main Street building has been saved from demolition for now!. Our partners at WOOD-TV report the former “The Tasty Nut Shop and Soda Bar” has been saved... at least until April. The dispute over the safety of the building led...
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
WNDU
'Flock' surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 'Flock' surveillance system has rolled out in South Bend with promising results.
WNDU
Local 90-year-old fulfills dream of skydiving
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you were able to do one thing you’ve always wanted to do, what would it be?. For Walter Luebke, a 90-year-old resident at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living, it was jumping out of a plane. “I was shaking more than a turkey at Thanksgiving...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer visits Benton Harbor while on campaign trail
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Gov. Whitmer visited Benton Harbor while on the campaign trail.
WNDU
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray Jr. in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend. According to police, they responded to the scene around 2:00 A.M. on Saturday at the 100 block of Woodside St. Two people were taken to the hospital and according to police they are in stable condition.
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
WNDU
Susanna's Kitchen gets major donations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Susanna's Kitchen received major donations.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
WNDU
2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
WNDU
How to tailgate in terrible weather ahead of ND vs. Clemson
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Football fans are rolling into town for the big matchup between the Irish and the Clemson Tigers. However high winds and rain chances are rolling in right behind them which could make tailgating a little more difficult than usual. Tents are not recommended this weekend because...
WNDU
Celebrating National Sandwich Day at Oh Mamma’s
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - November 3 is the day to celebrate one of America’s favorite lunch items: it’s National Sandwich Day. 16 Morning News Now stopped by a local cheese shop on Thursday. Oh Mamma’s on the Avenue also sells some delicious sandwiches. And according to...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
WNDU
Middlebury man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Middlebury man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County. Police say Andrew Hurtekant, 24, was traveling west on County Road 4 east of State Road 13 just before 8:50 a.m. when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
