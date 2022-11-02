ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Maverick

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Maverick!. Maverick is three years old and is a well behaved dog who is looking for a new place to call home. If you are interested...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend region committed to age-friendly inclusivity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend and St. Joseph County are teaming up with AARP to make our area more accommodating for our elderly neighbors. Friday afternoon, community leaders engaged with senior citizens at the Charles Martin Youth Center. The South Bend AARP Age-Friendly Initiative is a five-year commitment...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

WNDU hosts ‘Turkeys on the Table’ phone drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After two weeks of hard work, we hosted one last push Friday evening for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge. We held a phone bank with our friends from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to take your pledges as we continue to help provide turkeys for families this season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Diabetes Awareness Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sugar diabetes is a growing health problem in people, and it can also occur in pets. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined 16 News Now Saturday Morning with information to share about National Diabetes Month and told us about diabetes in pets and what people can do to help limit it.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Historic White Pigeon building saved from demolition

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic Main Street building has been saved from demolition for now!. Our partners at WOOD-TV report the former “The Tasty Nut Shop and Soda Bar” has been saved... at least until April. The dispute over the safety of the building led...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
WNDU

Local 90-year-old fulfills dream of skydiving

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you were able to do one thing you’ve always wanted to do, what would it be?. For Walter Luebke, a 90-year-old resident at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living, it was jumping out of a plane. “I was shaking more than a turkey at Thanksgiving...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer visits Benton Harbor while on campaign trail

The next time the Irish take the court at Purcell Pavilion will be the regular season opener against Northern Illinois. Irish men's basketball wins scrimmage over Xavier (La.) 67-52 Updated: 7 hours ago. Notre Dame welcomed an NAIA opponent to town for a preseason exhibition Wednesday night. Northridge meets NorthWood...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray Jr. in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend. According to police, they responded to the scene around 2:00 A.M. on Saturday at the 100 block of Woodside St. Two people were taken to the hospital and according to police they are in stable condition.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home

PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Susanna's Kitchen gets major donations

You're going to want to bring a poncho with you if you're planning on tailgating ahead of Notre Dame's highly-anticipated matchup against Clemson. WNDU-TV, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, and our partners are joining forces for the Turkeys on the Table Challenge. Turkeys on the Table...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

How to tailgate in terrible weather ahead of ND vs. Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Football fans are rolling into town for the big matchup between the Irish and the Clemson Tigers. However high winds and rain chances are rolling in right behind them which could make tailgating a little more difficult than usual. Tents are not recommended this weekend because...
CLEMSON, SC
WNDU

Celebrating National Sandwich Day at Oh Mamma’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - November 3 is the day to celebrate one of America’s favorite lunch items: it’s National Sandwich Day. 16 Morning News Now stopped by a local cheese shop on Thursday. Oh Mamma’s on the Avenue also sells some delicious sandwiches. And according to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Middlebury man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Middlebury man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County. Police say Andrew Hurtekant, 24, was traveling west on County Road 4 east of State Road 13 just before 8:50 a.m. when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

