White Oak, MD

Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces Operation Green Light to honor Maryland veterans

ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the State of Maryland’s participation in Operation Green Light, a new initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the resources available to assist veterans and their families. The state’s outreach efforts are being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), County Veterans Affairs Commissions, the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Tourism Continues Strong Recovery, Reports Increases In Visitors and Visitor Spending

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, according to an economic impact report released by the Maryland Department of Commerce, the state’s tourism industry is continuing a strong recovery, recapturing nearly 90% of pre-pandemic visitor spending. In addition, the state reported increases over pre-pandemic levels in the key sectors of lodging and restaurants. The state continues to experience a strong economic recovery as a whole, including an unemployment rate below pre-pandemic levels.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates

Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
talbotspy.org

Washington College Poll: Cox, Harris, and Cannabis Support High on the Eastern Shore

An early November opinion poll of the Eastern Shore’s 1st Congressional District finds voters trending to Republican candidates and sheds light on political divides. In contrast with statewide polling, likely Eastern Shore voters prefer Dan Cox (R) for Maryland governor over his opponent Wes Moore (D) by ten percentage points, 46% to 36%, in the race to succeed Republican Larry Hogan. The contest for the U.S. Senate seat held by Chris van Hollen (D) shows the incumbent trailing his opponent Chris Chaffe (R) by five percentage points 48% to 43%.
MARYLAND STATE
cnsmaryland.org

Twelve Maryland school board candidates have faced tax liens

This story has been updated to include a tax lien filed against Grace Rivera-Oven, a Montgomery County Board of Education candidate in District 1 and her husband, Mark J. Oven. That $106,676.10 lien from 2016 was satisfied last year. At least 12 of Maryland’s 155 school board candidates have had...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Over 100 Black Bears Killed in Maryland Annual Hunt

Per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: Hunters harvested 103 black bears during the state’s 19th annual black bear hunt held Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The harvest comprised 41 male and 62 female bears. An additional 10 bears (3 male and 7 female) were harvested from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 by farmers using their agricultural damage permits.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes

Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
MARYLAND STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia

Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
severnaparkvoice.com

Severna Park Native Publishes Best-Selling Book

Katherine Blunt has already made a name for herself in the journalism ranks, and she’s most recently caught the attention of the publishing world with her August release of the national best-selling book “California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric and What it Means for America’s Power Grid.”
SEVERNA PARK, MD

