Elmira man indicted on 12 drug, weapons charges

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The Elmira man accused of having multiple guns, drugs and cash in a no-knock warrant last month has been indicted on 12 separate charges by the Chemung County Grand Jury.

Stevland Oliver, 44, was indicted in connection to the October 18 incident. At the time of his arrest, police charged him with one count of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

However, his indictment listed 12 individual counts of drug and weapons charges:

  • 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (3 counts)
  • 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (3 counts)
  • 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (5 counts)

Specifically, Oliver’s indictment said he allegedly had fentanyl and crack cocaine and intended to sell them. He’s also accused of having loaded .9mm pistols, an assault weapon, a semiautomatic shotgun with a detachable magazine, a magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition, and another magazine that could hold 15 rounds of ammo.

Oliver was arrested on October 18, 2022 after an early morning no-knock search warrant at his home in Elmira. Police said the warrant came after a three-month investigation by the EPD Drug Enforcement Unit and NYSP Violent Gangs & Narcotics Enforcement Team.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

