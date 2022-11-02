After a number of reports heading into Thursday, it appears the question is when, not if, the Nets will hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Brooklyn and Steve Nash agreed to part ways Tuesday, and soon after the decision, reports surfaced the Nets were targeting Udoka as his replacement. Boston reportedly will not look for compensation for the 45-year-old coach. Udoka was issued a year-long suspension by the team for violation of team policy due to having an inappropriate workplace relationship with a female Celtics staffer. It later was reported he made unwanted comments toward the staffer.

