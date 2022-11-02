Read full article on original website
Kendrick Perkins Shares Hot Take After Cavs’ OT Win Over Celtics
Two of the Boston Celtics’ last three losses were against the NBA team that boasts the best starting lineup. That’s Kendrick Perkins’ view of the Cleveland Cavaliers, at least. The new-look Cavs pulled out a pair of nail-biting, overtime wins over the Celtics dating back to last...
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Following Refusal To Apologize For Posts
Kyrie Irving will finally be facing repercussions for his promotion of an anti-Semitic film, receiving a suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets announced their decision to suspend Irving for “at least five games without pay” Thursday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “We were dismayed today, when given...
Malcolm Brogdon’s Message To Celtics Bench After Win Vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon wasted no time crediting the secondary unit in helping the team bounce back into the win column on Friday, defeating the Chicago Bulls 123-119 at TD Garden. Brogdon, who served as one of the key Celtics contributors in the win, scored 25 points on 9-of-10...
Adam Silver Takes Issue With Kyrie Irving’s ‘Reckless’ Decision, Apology
If NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s statement is any indication, Kyrie Irving hasn’t yet fully escaped the hot water into which he recently did a massive cannonball. Silver on Thursday broke his silence about Irving’s tumultuous week. The Brooklyn Nets guard came under fire last week when he posted a link without comment to a movie that featured antisemitic themes. Given the chance to take responsibility and ownership for his action, Irving got defensive in a press conference, leading to a bizarre and rather uncomfortable scene.
Bruins Players Sought Explanation For Team Signing Mitchell Miller
Prior to signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, the Boston Bruins ran it by some of the leaders on the team. Team president Cam Neely released a statement about the decision to sign Marner, a 20-year-old defenseman who has a controversial past, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed he spoke to players before a decision was made.
Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself
David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
Bruins Injuries: Discouraging Jeremy Swayman, Derek Forbort Updates
The Bruins are on a torrid stretch to begin the season but were delivered two big blows Tuesday night. Boston made the improbable comeback and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime at PPG Paints Arena, but it didn’t come without cost. Derek Forbort registered just 5:03 of ice time...
Watch Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Throw Down Poster Dunk Vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has been collecting posterizing dunks early on this season. After putting Cleveland Cavaliers standout guard Donovan Mitchell on a poster last week, which led to a good-natured, back-and-forth between the two on social media, Brown rose up over a much bigger opponent on Friday night when the Celtics took on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.
Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Explains Reasoning Behind Nick Foligno’s Nickname
During the first intermission Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko revealed he has a nickname for linemate Nick Foligno. The youngster and the wise, older veteran have already developed a tight bond, so much so that Lauko calls Foligno “Uncle Nick.”. It’s pretty clear...
Playing Malcolm Brogdon Over Marcus Smart In Crunch Time Right Call Vs. Bulls
For the majority of crunch time against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, it was strange to not see Marcus Smart all over the court. And while Smart did make one of his quintessential winning plays by keeping an offensive rebound alive with just over 40 seconds remaining, the Celtics really didn’t use him to close out the Bulls and notch a 123-119 win at TD Garden.
NBA Hall Of Famer Believes ‘There’s Little Hope’ Kyrie Irving Changes
The Nets hope Kyrie Irving can reflect on his actions and apologize for his promotion of an anti-Semitic film, but one NBA Hall of Famer does not believe that will happen. Brooklyn suspended its All-Star guard Thursday for “no less than five games.” Irving’s suspension will last “until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”
Robert Williams Reportedly ‘Right On Schedule’ With Injury Recovery
Boston Celtics fans might have been holding their collective breaths when a report surfaced nearly three weeks ago about Robert Williams’ injury timeline being pushed back due to receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. Soon after, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens shot down the report, stating he didn’t...
Nets Reportedly Have Checklist Kyrie Irving Must Complete To Return
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly have laid out the steps suspended guard Kyrie Irving must take to return to the team. The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed the actions the Nets expect out of Irving, who was suspended Thursday for at least five games after refusing to take accountability and apologize for promoting a film on social media that had anti-Semitic misinformation.
Stephen A. Smith Mocks Nets’ Kyrie Irving After Spat With Reporter
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t resist poking fun at the smugness recently showcased by Kyrie Irving. Irving had a chance to publicly apologize for his anti-Semitic behavior after the Nets’ loss to the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn this past Saturday. Instead, the veteran guard stood his ground and tried to act like he was the smartest person in the room. Irving’s defiance ultimately led to a tense back-and-forth with ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell.
ADL Blasts Nets Star Kyrie Irving, Won’t Accept Donation
Kyrie Irving had yet another opportunity to take a step toward making amends Thursday with the Brooklyn Nets star guard drowning in controversy due to his promotion of a film featuring anti-Semitic disinformation. Irving spoke publicly for the first time since getting into a heated exchange with a reporter on...
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Nets Star Kyrie Irving ‘Deeply Sorry,’ Issues Apology On Instagram
Kyrie Irving has issued an apology for promoting an anti-Semitic film on his social media accounts. The Brooklyn Nets suspended the All-Star guard for “no less than five games,” and it could have been a longer suspension “until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”
Could Ime Udoka Win Coach Of The Year After Leaving Celtics For Nets?
After a number of reports heading into Thursday, it appears the question is when, not if, the Nets will hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Brooklyn and Steve Nash agreed to part ways Tuesday, and soon after the decision, reports surfaced the Nets were targeting Udoka as his replacement. Boston reportedly will not look for compensation for the 45-year-old coach. Udoka was issued a year-long suspension by the team for violation of team policy due to having an inappropriate workplace relationship with a female Celtics staffer. It later was reported he made unwanted comments toward the staffer.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Dominant Outside Shooting Leads Way Vs. Knicks
The Boston Celtics notched their second straight victory, defeating the New York Knicks 133-118 at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics improved to 6-3 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 4-5 on their campaign. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics outside shooting was much too strong...
