142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care DayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have servedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
No. 3 Georgia gets set to face No. 1 Tennessee in clash of undefeated teams
ATHENS, Ga — On Saturday, the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will face what is unquestionably their toughest opponent of the season in No. 1 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. The game is undoubtedly the biggest regular season game for Georgia this season and one of the premier games in all of college football so far this season.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan basketball recognizes its past
Before you can plan out where you are going, you must understand where you come from. That was the philosophy of Newnan Cougar Head Basketball Coach Trent Gatzemeyer on Thursday night when the 2022 Newnan basketball team returned to its beginning. A Newnan High School basketball scrimmage game presented a...
thechampionnewspaper.com
More than a great coach
Others have written, and more will write, detailed tributes to Coach Vince Joseph Dooley (age 90) as the winningest coach in the history of Georgia football (201-77-10). That is of course true and adds considerably to his legend. But as many fortunate enough to have spent time with Dooley know well, he was so much more than a great football coach.
atlantafi.com
Best Salad Restaurants In Atlanta
There are few menu items more healthy for you than a delicious green salad. If you’re in the mood for a health-conscious meal, Atlanta, Georgia restaurants have some great options. Let’s take a look at some of the best restaurants to order salad in Atlanta. The Best Places...
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q closes its stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — If you want Fox Bros Bar-B-Q while cheering on the Dirty Birds this season, you won’t be able to anymore at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The popular Atlanta restaurant confirmed that this past Sunday’s home game between the Falcons and Panthers was their final game. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
'We can’t let him die in vain' | Atlanta fans remember rapper TakeOff after shooting death
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The shooting death of rapper TakeOff, of the internationally acclaimed family trio Migos, has fans and friends reeling worldwide, and especially in Lawrenceville, their hometown. “Everyone is extremely devastated,” said Lore’l from The Morning Hustle, a nationally-syndicated radio program on Atlanta’s Hot 107.9, in an interview...
New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven
LOOK Dine-In Cinema opened at 1004 Town Boulevard on Nov. 3 replacing the similar CinéBistro, which closed after nearly 10 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the old place shut down, it really did leave a hole,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the opening ceremony for the theater. “Thank you so much for […] The post New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Police in Texas seek help locating murder suspect who might be in Atlanta
Atlanta police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect in a September homicide in Houston who is believed to be hiding in Atlanta.
Atlanta Air Show flies ‘rain or shine’, Navy Blue Angels monitoring cloud cover for the Big Show
Rain or shine, the Atlanta Air Show will take place this weekend at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, featuring the Navy Blue Angels as the headliner. But officials will monitor the weather for potential cloud cover. “We don’t fly in clouds, we adjust our show. Because if we fly in...
Two injured in shooting at DeKalb County gas station
ATLANTA — Two people have been shot at a gas station in DeKalb County, according to police. This happened at a Texaco on Memorial Drive, near Stone Mountain. Right now, there is very little information. However, DeKalb County Police said both victims were transported to the hospital. There is...
Lizzo's TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant
Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she's also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it's no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta's vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell...
buckhead.com
14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon
It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
