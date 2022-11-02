ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan basketball recognizes its past

Before you can plan out where you are going, you must understand where you come from. That was the philosophy of Newnan Cougar Head Basketball Coach Trent Gatzemeyer on Thursday night when the 2022 Newnan basketball team returned to its beginning. A Newnan High School basketball scrimmage game presented a...
NEWNAN, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

More than a great coach

Others have written, and more will write, detailed tributes to Coach Vince Joseph Dooley (age 90) as the winningest coach in the history of Georgia football (201-77-10). That is of course true and adds considerably to his legend. But as many fortunate enough to have spent time with Dooley know well, he was so much more than a great football coach.
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Salad Restaurants In Atlanta

There are few menu items more healthy for you than a delicious green salad. If you’re in the mood for a health-conscious meal, Atlanta, Georgia restaurants have some great options. Let’s take a look at some of the best restaurants to order salad in Atlanta. The Best Places...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
ATLANTA, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven

LOOK Dine-In Cinema opened at 1004 Town Boulevard on Nov. 3 replacing the similar CinéBistro, which closed after nearly 10 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  “When the old place shut down, it really did leave a hole,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the opening ceremony for the theater. “Thank you so much for […] The post New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Two injured in shooting at DeKalb County gas station

ATLANTA — Two people have been shot at a gas station in DeKalb County, according to police. This happened at a Texaco on Memorial Drive, near Stone Mountain. Right now, there is very little information. However, DeKalb County Police said both victims were transported to the hospital. There is...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
buckhead.com

14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon

It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
ATLANTA, GA

