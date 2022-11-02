Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witnessRoger MarshTitusville, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Daytona Beach Animal Shelter faces overcrowding; new guidelines in place
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Humane Society has announced that it will not be taking in dogs that have a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit said that it will be euthanizing dogs that meet these parameters. Just this morning, it explained that it has been facing...
fox35orlando.com
Tropics watch: Disturbance in the Atlantic could target Florida next week
ORLANDO, Fla. - A disturbance in the Atlantic has an increased chance of tropical development and forecasters say it could have weather impacts on Florida. The area of low pressure has the potential to become a subtropical or tropical system early next week. As of Saturday, it has a 60-percent chance of developing over the next five days.
fox35orlando.com
Florida animal shelter no longer taking aggressive dogs, will euthanize instead
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach animal shelter said Thursday that it will no longer place dogs with known aggressive behavior and instead will euthanize them. The Halifax Humane Society Inc. announced the operational shift on Facebook explaining that the new policy change will result in the euthanasia of dogs currently in the shelter and in the future that meets the parameters.
KLFY.com
Shark bite reported in Florida panhandle
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County officials said a man is in stable condition after he was bitten by a shark Thursday. The South Gulf County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire department reported that they responded to an area north of the rocks along Cape San Blas after an adult man was bitten in the leg around 2:30 p.m. (CT). The man was assisted by firefighters, along with members of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf County EMS.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical disturbance could impact Florida: What you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic with the potential to become a tropical system that could have impacts on Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team says this potential system could move near or on top of Florida early next week. The system...
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: These stores have sold jackpot winning tickets in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: The winning numbers for the record-setting $1.6B Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night. They are: 28 45 53 56 69 20. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is now the largest Powerball jackpot ever. While many people dreaming of hitting it big plan out which numbers they'll play, it seems like where you buy your tickets can also impact your chances.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
WESH
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Rip current risk at Florida beaches this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Rain: 20%-a few fast moving showers from the coast into the interior. Increasing Northeast winds will make for hazardous weekend seas and rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Outside of the coastal issues, weather locally looks decent this weekend. Don't rule out a shower or two blowing by in the breeze, chances look low at 20%. Winds over the weekend will be in the 15-20mph range, higher gusts along the coast.
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
brevardtimes.com
Lettuce Recall In Florida For Salmonella
ORLANDO, Florida – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kalera Public Limited Company is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop
A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.
stpetecatalyst.com
Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount
For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
click orlando
Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida
With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
wogx.com
Gigantic hole forms outside Florida home
A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
Comments / 6