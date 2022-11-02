One Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson; Police Looking For Additional Suspect

Read full article on original website
17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.
Authorities are still looking for two other suspects involved in the August shooting of Brian Robinson Jr. A suspect has been arrested tied to the shooting and attempted armed robbery of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. in August, authorities said. D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of the suspect — a 17-year-old teenager — at a news conference on Wednesday. He described the incident as "yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun," and added, "Enough is enough. We have to...
New York Woman Shot in Head After Inviting Suspect to Her Home
By Xara Aziz. Eleven years after losing her son to gun violence, a New York mother is also dead in a graphic turn of events that led to her being shot and killed. Early Wednesday morning late last month, Nadine Davis-Russell, 62, answered a ring at her doorbell in her Staten Island apartment shortly before being shot in the head. A 43-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, according to the NY Daily News.
Jogger, 27, was killed by police car as she crossed the road: Cop responding to 999 call struck pedestrian at 62mph in 40 zone as he headed to car crash
A jogger crossing the road was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call as it struck her at 62mph in a 40 zone, an inquest has ruled. Supermarket manager Kimberly Cameron, 27, died after a cop hit her while on his way to an emergency where two children were trapped in a car on fire.
DC Metrobus attack: 2 adults arrested in brutal assault on woman where bus driver failed to act
Two adults were arrested in connection with the assault of a woman on a Washington, D.C., Metrobus. The attack was recorded on camera from the bus and bystanders.
Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say
A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
Teen boy from NE DC arrested after Commanders player shot in attempted robbery, police search for more suspects
WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson was on H Street in D.C. around 5:30 p.m. on a Sunday in August when two teenagers tried to rob him in broad daylight. Now, police have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Northeast D.C. who they believe was involved that day,...
2 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two of the teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School have been linked to another murder in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore confirmed to Eyewitness News warrants were approved for Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, in the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on Sept. 26. That shooting took place on Sept. 26, the day before the shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde and injured four others. Last month, police released surveillance video of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing Tahmir Jones on the 600 block of North 13th Street.
Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities
A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
FedEx worker is stabbed to death in front of colleagues as man is charged with murder
A courier worker stabbed to death in front of colleagues in South Yorkshire on Wednesday has been named by police - while another man has been charged with murder. Philip David Woodcock, 60, died in an attack in Rotherham on the morning of Wednesday, November 2. Emergency services were called...
SEE IT: Man breaks into DC liquor store, steals 6 bottles of Hennessy and $700, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man broke into a Northeast D.C. liquor store and stole six bottles of Hennessy and $700, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said it received a call for an alarm around 2:52 a.m. at Noma Wine and Liquor at 22 M Street, Northeast, Sunday, Oct. 30. Responding officers said the front glass door to the store had been shattered. The crime was captured on surveillance footage inside the store and you can watch that below.
Murder suspect sought by police over double stabbing found dead in river
A murder suspect sought by police over a double stabbing has been found dead in a river.Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino, 38, was wanted for the murder of Yolanda Saldana Feliz, 53, and the non-fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old woman in Newham, east London, on Sunday 23 October.The women were found injured at a house in Windmill Lane, Newham, in the early hours of the morning.Police opened a murder investigation and on Wednesday 26 named Florentino as the suspect. Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Newham, said Florentino was known to the victims.Police said detectives found the suspect’s body in a river near Blaker Road, in Stratford, east London, around 7.30pm on Friday evening.He was pronounced dead at the scene.His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and his family has been told, as had Feliz’s.Police said a post-mortem examination was needed to formally identify the body but they were confident it was Florentino.There was no update on the injured woman.Speaking after the investigation was launched, Mr Crick said: “I remain shocked and saddened by this incident and my thoughts and sympathies are with Yolanda’s family and friends.”
Manhunt underway for suspect who fatally shot Migos rapper Takeoff
As tributes pour in for Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Tuesday, police are urging anyone with information about his killing to come forward. “Somebody knows exactly who it was and I'm pretty confident that somebody's gonna step up,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner...
Squeegee workers tried to steal over $2K from Baltimore driver's CashApp, charging docs say
BALTIMORE -- Three squeegee workers tried to send over $2,000 to themselves from a driver's CashApp Tuesday in South Baltimore, according to a charging document obtained by WJZ. The trio successfully drained $1,250 from the man, according to the document. They allegedly lead police on a foot chase through a person's home in Ridgley's Delight before they were arrested. Dedric Colvin, 20, is charged with theft in the CashApp scheme. He's also charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction in the home break-in, as well as charges related to the possession of two BB guns. Jaquan McClain, 18, and 22-year-old Derrell Jones...
Five people found dead inside home in La Plata
BALTIMORE - Five people were found dead inside a home in Charles County Friday afternoon, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.Police are investigating a reported shooting at a single-family home on Wildflower Drive in LaPlata.Officers found five adults who were dead inside the home.Police are working to learned the identities and the relationships between everyone involved.Police said the incident appears to be isolated to the home.
Man shot in Catonsville early Tuesday morning
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Catonsville, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 2:50 a.m. to the intersection of Frederick Road and Poplar Avenue, where they found the victim shot once. The man was not identified. The man was hospitalized in unknown condition. A search for suspects is underway, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.
Retired police officer's exemplary service medal which was stolen in burglary is found at bottom of river by magnet fisher in 'one-in-a-million' discovery
A retired police officer who was heartbroken when thieves stole his service medal was left stunned after it was pulled out of a river in a 'one-in-a-million' discovery. Geoffrey Barron, 82, was devastated when burglars ransacked his home last December and took his treasured medal, certifying the length of his service, which had been awarded to him when he retired in 1994.
Alleged Fugitive Captured After He Is Spotted by Off-Duty Officer as They Both Vacationed at Disney World
Police say Quashon Burton, 31, had been on the since last year after he was accused of fraudulently applying for $150,000 in coronavirus relief After running from authorities for almost a year, a Brooklyn man was arrested after being spotted by a federal agent at Disney World. Quashon Burton, 31, fled from his New York City home last year after being charged with stealing four people's identities to make fake coronavirus relief claims. His alleged claims totaled roughly $150,000, according to New York's ABC 7. His MIA status...
Police chasing stolen big rig on 5 Freeway
Authorities are in pursuit of a suspect driving a stolen big rig on the 5 Freeway in Newhall. The pursuit was originally initiated by the Kern County Sheriff's Department on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters arriving to scene; traffic backs up. Los Angeles County firefighters have arrived at the scene to put...
Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
At least 3 men shot; 9 detained in suspected human smuggling incident
At least three men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning that stemmed from a suspected "human smuggling incident," police in Houston, Texas, said. Investigators are still unsure exactly where the shooting took place, however. "We believe they were being smuggled, and they were brought to this area after the shooting occurred," Houston police Cmdr. Jonathon Halliday told reporters in a Wednesday afternoon news briefing. The situation unfolded at about 11:30 a.m. local time when officers were called to an IHOP in a west Houston neighborhood, Halliday said. Officers arrived to find two men, one of whom...
