PSVR2 Release Date And Price - What We Know So Far
PlayStation is doubling down on its commitment to virtual reality. Earlier this year, Sony announced the PlayStation VR2, a follow-up to 2016's PlayStation VR headset. PlayStation touts the VR2 as the "next generation of VR gaming on PS5," and it's easy to see why. The PS VR2 features impressive visuals...
IGN
Atomic Heart: 10 Minutes of Exclusive Boss Fight Gameplay - IGN First
Meet Hedgie in this Atomic Heart boss fight gameplay, which introduces us to a giant mechanical ball boss. This brand new gameplay captured by developer, Mundfish, gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming action RPG’s robotic enemies and their abilities. Showcasing some of the skills and weapons players will have at their disposal when this FPS launches next year, this intense fight demonstrates just how challenging Atomic Heart’s combat is. From taking shots with an arsenal of powerful weapons to hacking away at Hedgie with an axe, here’s a taste of what’s to come.
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Report Leaks April Release Date
A pair of new reports have surfaced online and if they are accurate we now know what month Diablo 4 is releasing via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The reports claim that the game's "sizeable" marketing campaign is starting at The Game Awards 2022 in December where Blizzard will reveal that the game will release sometime in April. With a release month out in the wild, it's claimed pre-orders will open during the show and reveal various premium editions of the game and a pre-order bonus that allows those that pay early access to an open beta in February 2023.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 16 Gets Release Date and Development Update
Final Fantasy XVI has gotten an update regarding its release date and development. The Final Fantasy series is a staple of gaming, particularly for those who love RPGs. As time has gone on, the series has evolved in major ways, embracing things like real time combat as opposed to its old school turn based roots. Square Enix even went out of its way to remake Final Fantasy VII with modern graphics, a revised story, and the new real time combat to make it more accessible for new players. It went over exceptionally well and it seems that has only incentivized Square Enix to continue down that path and also take more risks with the series. Final Fantasy XVI is set to be the first M-rated game in the franchise and will invite a more mature tone as a result.
IGN
Blood Bowl 3 - Official Release Date Trailer
Blood Bowl 3, the turn-based strategy sports game set in the Warhammer universe, will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 23, 2023. Check out the action-packed trailer for the release date reveal. In Blood Bowl 3, you take on the...
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
NME
‘Syphon Filter 3’ has been rated for release on PS4 and PS5
Syphon Filter 3 has been rated for release in Korea, suggesting that the 2001 game will soon arrive on Sony’s PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue. The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea (via Gematsu) has announced a classification decision on a PS4 and PS5 release of Syphon Filter 3, a third-person shooter released by Bend Studio in 2001.
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
The Best Build For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's FTAC Recon
Those looking to dominate the competitive multiplayer side of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" should aim to gain XP and level up as quickly as possible. To do so, gamers will want to go into combat prepared with the right weapon. Further, they'll want to invest time into selecting the best options to maximize the effectiveness of said weapon.
Mass Effect 5: Everything we know so far about the new BioWare adventure
All the details on the new Mass Effect game - aka Mass Effect 5
NME
‘Final Fantasy 16’ is 95 per cent done, release date will be announced this year
Final Fantasy 16 is 95 per cent finished, with a firm release date to be announced this year. Development on Final Fantasy 16 has been a turbulent affair. Last October, director Naiko Yoshida said that the game was nearly complete but by December, he announced that work had been delayed due to COVID-19.
Kojima's Overdose Might Have Leaked In The Weirdest Way Possible
Gamers have patiently been waiting for a new game from legendary game director Hideo Kojima. Of course, many know Kojima from his work on the "Metal Gear Solid" series. But, after his less-than-amicable split from Konami that canceled his "Silent Hill" game, he dazzled gamers with his unique genre-bending "Death Stranding." Soon after gamers concluded their "Death Stranding" playthroughs, they began clamoring for any new information about Kojima's next game, especially after Kojima announced that his next game would change video games forever.
Streamer Brings Yu-Gi-Oh! To Life With Real Battle Board
Originally founded as a manga series back in 1996, "Yu-Gi-Oh!" has since become a huge media franchise that has spawned anime series, video games, and its most popular component, a card game. Similar to other Japanese anime series that have become popular in the West, such as "Pokémon," "Yu-Gi-Oh!" focuses on collection items and battling others. Duel Masters use cards to battle amongst themselves, and these cards, when summoned, take the shapes of mythical monsters who fight it out with the monsters of their opponents' decks.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Warzone 2 release date and everything we know so far
Warzone 2 gameplay details and news, from the new map to the battle pass release date
This Kingdom Hearts Tamagotchi Has A Dark Twist
It's hard to forget the grip that Tamagotchis had on kids in the '90s. The cute, egg-shaped toys held a character for users to take care of, which included cleaning poop, feeding, and playing games. Their influence was so widespread that they actually helped inspire Disney's "Turning Red," and there have been quite a number of crossovers between popular brands and the toys, like "Hello Kitty," "Pokemon," and BTS. Even Baby Yoda is coming to Tamagotchis in 2023, along with other crossovers like "Spy x Family" and "One Piece." "Kingdom Hearts" also got its own Tamagotchi earlier this year to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary.
The Sims 5 Allegedly Hacked Way Before Release
Just a few weeks ago, over eight years since "The Sims 4" came out, EA finally gave eager fans some news about the next main "Sims" game during a Behind The Sims stream. "The Sims 5" has the working title Project Rene, a name that – according to franchise Creative VP Lyndsay Pearson — was chosen because it symbolizes the renewal of the series and a return to "The Sims" roots and core DNA. Fans of "The Sims" games have been waiting for a long time to play the fifth installment of the longstanding franchise, but some players just couldn't wait.
Gamespot
Sker Ritual - Episode 1: The Cursed Lands of Lavernock Trailer
Descend into hell in the latest for Sker Ritual trailer, introducing Episode One: Cursed Lands of Lavernock. Here's a look at some new gameplay, showing off what's to come in the co-op survival FPS' first DLC episode.
Sonic Frontiers Is Quickly Getting Spoiled For Everyone
Leaks for highly anticipated games are far from rare in the gaming industry, and it's becoming much more common as time goes on. In just the last three years, almost all of "The Last Of Us Part 2" famously leaked months ahead of its launch in 2020, CD Projekt Red was hacked and ransomed in 2021, and only a month ago "Grand Theft Auto 6" development footage made its way onto the internet — and that's only some of the biggest gaming leaks in the last few years. It's starting to feel like no game is safe from being spoiled, and on November 2, 2022, "Sonic Frontiers" became the latest victim of major leaks coming out just days before release.
