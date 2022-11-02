Read full article on original website
Jake Paul Poses With Brock Lesnar In Saudi Arabia (Photo), Paul Heyman/Crown Jewel, More
– Jake Paul is in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event. As noted, the Paul Brother appeared at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference on Friday, being introduced as the bodyguard of Logan Paul ahead of his showdown against Roman Reigns at the show. While in town, Paul snapped a photo with “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar. Check out the image below.
Triple H Reacts To Logan Paul Bringing Jake Paul To Saudi Arabia For WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Jake Paul will be the bodyguard for Logan Paul this weekend. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns championship clash in the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event on November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, undefeated boxing prospect and the brother of Logan Paul, Jake Paul, is making headlines.
Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday
WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place. Bayley...
Latest Update on the Status of Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel
As PWMania.com previously reported, the ongoing situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran raises concerns about WWE Crown Jewel 2022. As of Thursday morning, plans for the event were moving forward, and WWE talent had arrived in Saudi Arabia, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. According to Mike Johnson of...
WWE Announces Crown Jewel 2022 Press Conference For This Friday In Saudi Arabia
The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down. The final press conference for the special event scheduled for November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022. WWE made the announcement via their official website and social media on Thursday afternoon.
Logan Paul In Saudi Arabia Talking Crown Jewel Main Event, WWE Ranks Roman Reigns’ 20 Best Moments (Videos)
– Logan Paul continues to make the media rounds ahead of his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 championship clash with Roman Reigns later this week. Featured below is a new video interview with the social media influencer with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this week for live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 results coverage.
WWE Crown Jewel News, Notes and Photos, Drones Planned, and More
Later today, WWE Crown Jewel will take place from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Join us for live coverage of the event, which begins at 11 a.m. ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. The current Crown Jewel line-up can be found by clicking here. Several news and notes for...
Photo: WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Set Revealed
WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has revealed the venue for the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in 2022. McMahon posted a first look at the Crown Jewel set from inside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Twitter tonight. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh...
Video: Watch WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference With Roman Reigns and Logan Paul
WWE will hold a press conference for its Crown Jewel event today with the advertised time being 10:05 AM ET/7:05 AM PT on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok featuring Logan Paul and Roman Reigns. Paul is set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the event in Saudi...
Shota Umino Returns To Japan; Answers Will Ospreay’s IWGP US Title Open Challenge
Shota Umino is back in Japan for NJPW. The current IWGP US Champion Will Ospreay retained his title in a thrilling match against Tetsuya Naito at the November 5th Battle Autumn show in Osaka. After the match, Will Ospreay issued an open challenge for the IWGP US Title at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20 in Tokyo.
