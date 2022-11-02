Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent selected Kim Shrewsbury as the new CFO. Ms. Shrewsbury previously served in CFO roles at several hospitals and health systems. In her new role, she will serve as the key financial advisor to the CEO, executive team and board. She will be accountable for financial functions, assisting with overall strategic and financial direction, financial monitoring, oversight, budget preparation, and monitoring, according to a Nov. 3 news release shared with Becker's.

