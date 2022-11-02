Read full article on original website
MedStar Health looks to boost predictive analytics through partnership with AI company
Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health is partnering with artificial intelligence company Zephyr AI to further develop Zephyr's predictive analytics technology for chronically ill patients. Through the partnership, Zephyr will train its Insights predictive analysis tool with MedStar's datasets. Initially, the partnership will focus on Type 2 diabetes, according to a Nov....
Tackling the nurse staffing crisis with virtual care models: best practices from Corewell Health and AvaSure
Because of nursing shortages, many health systems and hospitals are looking at virtual care models to reduce the strain on frontline caregivers. According to Lisbeth Votruba, RN, Chief Clinical Officer AvaSure, recent studies show that 80 percent of hospitals are interested in virtual monitoring or virtual nursing, yet only 2 percent have fully implemented such programs.
As Minnesota hospitals report losses, CCM Health remains in the black
Montevideo, Minn.-based CCM Health hospital reports it had a positive 3.5 percent operating margin in the first half of 2022, while most of the state's hospitals have reported operating losses, the West Central Tribune reported Nov. 4. The Minnesota Hospital Association reported that the median operating margin of acute care...
Atrium Health Navicent names CFO
Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent selected Kim Shrewsbury as the new CFO. Ms. Shrewsbury previously served in CFO roles at several hospitals and health systems. In her new role, she will serve as the key financial advisor to the CEO, executive team and board. She will be accountable for financial functions, assisting with overall strategic and financial direction, financial monitoring, oversight, budget preparation, and monitoring, according to a Nov. 3 news release shared with Becker's.
Missouri hospital receives $3M gift, its largest ever
North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital has received $3 million on behalf of the Nancy Ruth Botham estate, the largest donation in the facility's history. Ms. Botham was a former patient of the hospital and received neurosurgery there that saved her life, according to a Nov. 2 hospital news release. The care she received inspired her donation.
5 health systems seeking chief medical information officers
Chief medical information officers act as key liaisons between clinical and IT teams to ensure technology is both beneficial for clinical workflows and implemented appropriately. Below is a list of hospitals and health systems searching for CMIO talent:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from...
Johns Hopkins surgical spinoff Galen Robotics lands $15M
Galen Robotics, a company based on technology commercialized from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, has raised $15 million in an oversubscribed series A funding round. The company is going all in on a new approach called "digital-surgery-as-a-service" that melds surgical data capture and robotics. Galen recently submitted a collaborative soft tissue surgical robot for FDA consideration.
AHA finds insurance company policies 'deeply troubling'
Insurance-related barriers to care such as unaffordable deductibles and excessive requirements for prior authorization are "deeply troubling" amid the current open enrollment season, a Nov. 1 American Hospital Association letter addressed to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh contends. While the country's hospitals and health systems are...
The cost of hospital contract labor in 22 numbers
Many hospitals and health systems aim to recruit and retain permanent staff to replace contract labor positions, which have seen wages skyrocket because of staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals across the country have relied on contract labor and temporary staffing agencies to support their clinical teams when many...
Does prestige belong in medicine?
An air of prestige has accompanied a career in medicine for centuries. Today, those in medicine are still largely respected, but different factors — including the democratization of information, an increasingly polarized society and new care models — are changing the public's view of physicians and the patient-provider relationship.
Tips to streamline your physician contract approach in 2023
While physicians understand the need to track activities agreed upon in their contracts, the administrative burden of doing so and the compliance risk related to recording errors are significant. By implementing a physician payment automation solution, health systems can reduce the paperwork and risks associated with physician contracts. In an...
With 282M vaccine jabs, pharmacists saved healthcare $450B, study estimates
Pharmacist-administered COVID-19 vaccines have averted 1 million U.S. deaths and saved $450 billion in healthcare costs, according to estimates published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. The study pulled data from published literature, government agencies and professional pharmacy associations to determine the number of COVID-19 vaccines pharmacists have...
Healthcare sector among leaders in hourly earnings
Average hourly earnings for U.S. workers rose 0.4 percent in October, up from 0.3 percent in September and rising 4.7 percent from 2021. The healthcare, professional and technical services, and manufacturing sectors led those gains, according to a Nov. 4 report from The Wall Street Journal. U.S. employers added 261,000...
Europe approves Sanofi's RSV prevention treatment
The European Commission approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca's respiratory syncytial virus preventive drug Nov. 4 while the U.S. faces a surge and a lack of RSV treatments. Europe is the first regulatory organization to approve the product, Beyfortus (nirsevimab), which is the first and only RSV protective option for the broad infant population, AstraZeneca said in a news release.
Digital Health
Pfizer has named Edward Cox as head and general manager of digital health and medicines, according to Mr. Cox's Nov. 2 LinkedIn post. Previously, Mr. Cox served as executive vice president of strategic alliances and global head of digital medicine at Eversana. "This is a transformational time for the fields...
Half of hospitals spend 1.4% or less of operating expenses on charity care
The median proportion of operating expenses hospitals dedicate to charity care is 1.4 percent, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. The report, published Nov. 3, analyzed cost report data from 4,279 hospitals.The proportion of operating expenses spent on charity care varied widely. Of the hospitals analyzed, 8 percent spent less than 0.1 of their operating expenses on charity care. On the other end of the spectrum, 9 percent of hospitals spent more than 7 percent of their operating expenses on charity care.
Truveta releases live dashboard with healthcare data from 25 health system partners
Health data startup Truveta has released a real-time searchable dashboard featuring deidentified medical records from more than 70 million patients from its 25 health system partners. Truveta Studio has data covering 16 percent of the healthcare system that researchers can use to study patient care and outcomes by condition, drug...
The 'boomerang' strategy: 2 health systems tap former employees to fill empty roles
Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. continue to face exacerbated staffing shortages, forcing them to tap into even more creative and intentional approaches with recruitment and retention. At Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — which expects a 30 percent turnover rate this year, a record high — this includes implementing a "boomerang" strategy.
CMS final rule cuts cardiology reimbursements: 3 takeaways
CMS issued its final rule for the 2023 Physician Fee Schedule, which provides both good and bad news for cardiologists. "[It's] a good news, bad news scenario. The good news is that the adjustments are less draconian than what had been initially proposed…. The bad news [is] reflective of just the entire process," Edward Fry, MD, president of the Washington, D.C.-based American College of Cardiology, told TCTMD.
CMS' 3.8% pay bump for hospital outpatient services is 'insufficient' given cost pressures, AHA says
CMS will increase hospital outpatient payment rates by 3.8 percent in 2023, but the American Hospital Association said the adjustment is "insufficient given the extraordinary cost pressures" from labor, supplies, equipment, drugs and other expenses. In its Outpatient Prospective Payment System final rule, released Nov. 1, CMS will increase both...
