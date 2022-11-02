Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Results – November 5, 2022
The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show begins with a welcome from Jackie Redmond. At the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT, she is joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. We get a live shot from outside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as fans make their way inside. Redmond and the panel are now going over the Crown Jewel card. They have confirmed that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will be the main event. We get video packages, previews, and predictions for the matches coming on today’s show. You can watch the complete Kickoff show below.
PWMania
Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
PWMania
Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday
WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place. Bayley...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/4/22)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Crown Jewel go-home show, with the final build for tomorrow’s big event. SmackDown was taped last Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO; full spoilers can be found by clicking here. WWE has only announced three matches for...
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
PWMania
Sheamus Shares Funny Photos Of WWE & AEW Stars At His Wedding, Yokozuna’s History With Giants
– As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, “The Celtic Warrior” took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, “Reservoir Fellas.” Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus’ official Twitter feed.
PWMania
Jake Paul Poses With Brock Lesnar In Saudi Arabia (Photo), Paul Heyman/Crown Jewel, More
– Jake Paul is in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event. As noted, the Paul Brother appeared at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference on Friday, being introduced as the bodyguard of Logan Paul ahead of his showdown against Roman Reigns at the show. While in town, Paul snapped a photo with “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar. Check out the image below.
PWMania
Uncle Howdy Sends Bray Wyatt a Message at WWE Crown Jewel (Video)
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Bray mentioned that he came from a wealthy family and that wanting to be great wasn’t enough because he wanted to be greater than all of them. Bray claimed that when he wore the mask, he...
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Expected to be Brought Back Soon
On WWE SmackDown last week, Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made a return to the company, and it appears that another former WWE star may follow suit very soon. WWE is interested in signing Mia Yim, according to Dave Meltzer’s report from last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Fightful confirmed that WWE is indeed interested in her and that they are aware of her Impact Wrestling deal expiring. No return date has been mentioned, but “she’s expected to be brought back soon.”
PWMania
Final Card for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will air later today. We will have live coverage of Crown Jewel beginning at 11 a.m. ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. Today’s card is as follows:. Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match. Logan Paul...
PWMania
Participants Revealed for AEW Winter is Coming World Title Eliminator Tournament
During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the tournament bracket for the 2022 AEW Winter is Coming world title eliminator tournament was revealed. The winner will face the champion at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite, which will take place in Decembe. Here are the matches:. * Eddie...
PWMania
WWE Working on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Show, WWE Talent Search in Africa, WWE Netflix Series Update
WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan revealed details on three new TV projects the company is working on through WWE Studios during this week’s Q3 2022 earnings call. WWE’s talent recruiters will travel to Nigeria next week to begin the process of finding talent for the African continent. There is no word on whether this will be broadcast elsewhere, but the project will coincide with the major Showmax TV deal announced this week for Africa’s Sub-Saharan region.
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Could Have Main Roster Debut Similar to Kevin Owens
It has been reported by Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com that Triple H has high hopes for WWE NXT star Grayson Waller, and it is possible that Waller will end up having a main roster debut in a manner comparable to that of Kevin Owens. The following was mentioned by WrestleVotes to Dangoor:
PWMania
Injury Update on R-Truth Following This Week’s WWE NXT
On WWE NXT this week, R-Truth is thought to have torn his quadriceps tendon. As PWMania.com previously reported, Truth appeared to hurt his leg while diving from the ring to the floor during a match against Grayson Waller on Tuesday’s NXT. Waller was crowned the victor after the contest was stopped by the referee. Ringside medical staff assisted Truth in getting to the back.
PWMania
The NJPW World TV Title Tournament Final Is Set
The NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament is down to two competitors. Ren Narita will be facing Zack Sabre Jr at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the finals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title tournament. At the November 5th Battle Autumn show, Ren Narita defeated SANADA and Zack Sabre Jr was able...
PWMania
Latest Update on the Status of Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel
As PWMania.com previously reported, the ongoing situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran raises concerns about WWE Crown Jewel 2022. As of Thursday morning, plans for the event were moving forward, and WWE talent had arrived in Saudi Arabia, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. According to Mike Johnson of...
PWMania
Video: Watch NWA USA Surge (11/5/22) – S4E2
NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA Surge via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA Surge below. “We’re one week away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and we’ve got a special edition of USA Surge hosted by two contender’s for NWA World Title gold: the NWA’s own Powerrr couple Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green!
PWMania
NJPW Battle Autumn Results – November 3, 2022
The New Japan Pro-Wrestling Battle Autumn tour rolled into Osaka, Japan on November 3rd. This was night 15 of the tour and took place at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium. The event was headlined by Tetsuya Natio, SANADA and Hiromu Takahashi taking on Ren Narita, Alex Zayne and Master Wato. Here...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 4, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Sonya with a punch and knees to the midsection. Sonya with a back heel kick and Sonya goes to the floor to look under the ring for the conveniently placed kendo stick. Liv with a Thesz Press off the ring steps and she gets the kendo stick. Sonya blocks a kendo stick shot from Liv and she backs Liv into the apron a few times. Sonya misses with the kendo stick and Liv kicks Sonya. Sonya hits Liv with the kendo stick a few times. Sonya puts the kendo stick against Liv’s face. Liv grabs the ring skirt because the ropes will not save her from what Sonya is doing.
