Early Voting Update for Nov. 4, 2022
As of this morning, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office reports that Georgians have cast 2.2 million absentee and in-person votes -- roughly half a million more than in 2018. Around 29% of early voters so far are Black, an important constituency for the Democrats, who have found themselves lagging in the polls in recent weeks. Less than 31% of voters are under 50 years old, another important demographic for Democrats.
Athens News Matters for November 4, 2022
Athens-Clarke County commissioners debated Accessory Dwelling Units on Tuesday. This week's panel discusses Mayor and Commission meeting, an early voting update, and the Athens Clarke County Eviction Protection Program. Formerly Incarcerated People as a Protected Class. We talk to an activist and former inmate about the recent Atlanta City Council...
Athens News Matters: Formerly Incarcerated People as a Protected Class
The Atlanta City Council voted recently to designate formerly incarcerated people as a protected class in the city. We’ll talk to an activist and former inmate about what this designation means, both for the individuals it affects, and the place they call home.
ACC Commissioners move ahead with two big SPLOST projects
Athens Clarke County commissioners moved ahead on Tuesday with the next steps in two major building projects funded by SPLOST. At their monthly voting meeting, commissioners saw project concept and site selection criteria for a new judicial center, which would provide much needed space for courthouse functions. The Commission unanimously approved the concept, which moves the project along to the next stage of the process, selecting the site where the judicial center will be built, probably somewhere in or near downtown. Commissioners are expected to see a list of potential sites next May and vote on a final site in September 2023. If the process stays on track, construction would begin in about 2 years.
Athens News Matters: East Athens Development Corporation launches “Project Inspire”
The East Athens Development Corporation launches “project Inspire,” an initiative that will use media – including digital and social -- to promote academic achievement among Clarke County students. We’ll talk with one of the organizers of the program to learn more about its goals, and about the grant that made the program possible.
Athens News Matters: Accessory Dwelling Units
Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, weren’t on the agenda in front of Athens-Clarke County commissioners on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop lawmakers from having the debate one month before they could vote on a plan. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our...
