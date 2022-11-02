Read full article on original website
Related
Stephon Gilmore Opens Up On Patriots, Bill Belichick Before Foxboro Return
Stephon Gilmore clearly had an ax to grind upon being traded away from the Patriots last season, but the star cornerback since has softened his stance. That trend continued this week when Gilmore, now a member of the Colts, spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald ahead of Indianapolis’ Week 9 visit to New England. Gilmore only had positive things to say about his time in Foxboro, Mass.
Patriots’ AFC Rival Dealt Massive Injury Hit To Key Receiver
An AFC rival of the Patriots and a team currently ahead of New England in the playoff standings continues to get unlucky breaks when it comes to injuries. Seen as a contender in the AFC largely due to the wizardry of Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens now has one less weapon to throw to.
Patriots Won’t Have To Worry About Jonathan Taylor In Colts Game
Last season, Jonathan Taylor had 29 carries and 170 yards, including a game-sealing 67-yard touchdown, in a pivotal Week 15 win against the Patriots. Sunday’s rematch in New England? He won’t even be on the field. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Friday ruled Taylor out for...
No Fun New England? Patriots Super Bowl Champ Dispels Rumor
The Patriots have long had a reputation for being no fun, but one former Super Bowl champion has done his best to dispel that. Chris Long only played in New England for one season, winning Super Bowl LI with the Patriots in 2016, but has long been complimentary toward the organization. On Thursday, he continued the praise of his lone season in Foxborough.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor DNP on Friday, Unlikely for Week 9
Losers of two straight, the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will likely be forced to take the field Sunday minus their top offensive weapon. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports star running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Friday, leaving his status for Week 9’s contest against the New England Patriots in doubt.
Patriots Put Offensive Lineman On IR, Make Several Other Roster Moves
The New England Patriots are becoming extremely thin on the offensive line. The Patriots depth in that area took another hit Saturday when the team placed veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. Cannon, who New England signed to the practice squad just prior to the start of the season, had started the last four games with right tackle Isaiah Wynn going through struggles and dealing with an injury. The 34-year-old even played 100% of the offensive snaps in the loss to the Chicago Bears.
Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson Limited in Practice on Friday
Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin) was limited in team practice on Friday. This is news to the public as it is Robinson’s first appearance on the injury report under a groin ailment. Notably, the Ravens lost top receiver Rashod Bateman for the season and would be left with three active roster wide receivers if Robinson cannot go against the New Orleans Saints. The silver lining is that Robinson will have until Monday night to get healthy ahead of a tricky primetime matchup on the road.
NFL Week 9 Picks: Best-Bet Parlay Sees Colts-Patriots Defensive Struggle
The NESNBets weekly NFL best-bet parlay had its worst week of the season last week, and the losing streak has been extended. There’s no reason to get into the past, and we are on to Week 9, so let’s just get into it and be on our way. This week was tougher than most to get a read on things, so we’ve limited the parlay to just two bets and try to build this thing back up brick by brick.
ESPN Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots’ Week 9 Matchup With Colts
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will lock horns Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, an intriguing intraconference matchup that could have AFC playoff implications down the road if either team finds a rhythm in the second half of the 2022 NFL season. ESPN.com on Friday previewed each Week 9...
Drake Name-Drops Robert Kraft In New Song With 21 Savage
Robert Kraft’s longtime praise and support for Drake finally has paid off. The New England Patriots owner got name-dropped in a new song, “Middle of the Ocean,” released Friday as part of a collaborative album starring Drake and fellow rapper 21 Savage. Kraft’s mention is just one of multiple NFL references in the song.
Patriots Vs. Colts Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 9
The Patriots might technically be in last place in the AFC East, but the path to the playoffs is still paved quite nicely for New England. The 4-4 Patriots have yet to really prove they can beat anyone who’s actually good, but they might not have to in order to reach the postseason. That theory gets reinforced this Sunday when they welcome the 3-4-1 Colts to Gillette Stadium.
Jets WR Corey Davis OUT Sunday vs. Bills
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Buffalo Bills. This will be Davis’s second straight game on the sidelines as he continues to deal with a sprained MCL suffered in Week 7’s 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos. Fortunately, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he expects Davis to return to the lineup following Gang Green’s Week 10 bye.
Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Explains Eagerness To Face Stephon Gilmore
When Jakobi Meyers came to the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he used Stephon Gilmore as a studying tool. It certainly helped that Meyers gained some hands-on experience as well, squaring off against the First-Team All-Pro cornerback in practice. Meyers was just trying to establish...
Saints' Jarvis Landry is Questionable vs. Ravens Monday
Jarvis Landry may be able to return to the New Orleans Saints on Monday, the Saints’ official website reports. The former Brown has missed the last four games due to an ankle injury, and the team is hoping he can return Monday night versus the Baltimore Ravens. The Saints will have a better idea about his availability after practice Saturday.
Cam Akers could Play Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams
Cam Akers could play Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Akers has been deactivated for the last two games for the Rams due to personal reasons. While the Rams haven’t announced what precisely those reasons are, it is perceived to be a rift between the player and the coaching staff.
NESN
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Expected to Play Sunday vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, per the Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. After spending the season thus far on the New York Giants’ injury report, Toney is now miraculously healthy and has been off the Chiefs’ injury report all week since being traded. Sure.
Rams RB Cam Akers to Practice Thursday
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, disgruntled Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to practice with the team on Thursday. It’s a surprising development after Akers was sent home by the Rams due to “philosophical and football-related differences” with head coach Sean McVay and has been a healthy scratch the past two games.
Patriots Practice Report: Attendance Details For Final Pre-Colts Session
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Friday held their final practice ahead of Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts. Five offensive players were absent, including three — center David Andrews (concussion), receiver DeVante Parker (knee), running back Damien Harris (illness) — who haven’t practiced all week. Right tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey also were absent for the second straight practice.
Patriots Rule Out Three Offensive Starters For Week 9 Colts Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots will be without three key offensive starters when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New England on Friday ruled out center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver DeVante Parker for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Neither Parker nor Andrews practiced all week — with Andrews now missing six straight practices — while Cannon missed the last two sessions after practicing Wednesday.
James Conner is Questionable for Sunday's Meeting with Seahawks
James Conner is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official website reports. Conner is still dealing with a rib injury that may cost him a fourth straight game. If Conner cannot go in this game, Eno Benjamin will again be expected to carry the load, with Keaontay Ingram serving as his understudy.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0