Greensboro, NC

1st NC pediatric flu death announced; what you can do to keep illnesses away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Coughing, runny nose, body aches, chills, fever; doctors say they’re all symptoms of the flu. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first pediatric death from flu- the first in North Carolina since February 2020. The NCDHHS said the state has seen a rapid early rise in flu cases in recent weeks, including five adult flu-associated deaths.
CARY, NC
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Elections 2022: Sheriff candidates across the Triad

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The race for the Sheriff's seat is up for grabs in several counties across the Triad. For updated results on Election Day, click here. Here's what you should know about the candidates. Guilford County. Sheriff Danny...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
New Pfizer RSV vaccine has doctors optimistic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the fastest spreading illnesses among children in the United States right now isn’t COVID or the flu, but a respiratory virus known as RSV. Now help could finally be on the way. Tuesday, Pfizer announced its creation of a vaccine that could protect...
GREENSBORO, NC
FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida

Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace between North Carolina an Florida. Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on...
FLORIDA STATE
2 injured after a card game turned violent in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department got a call about a shooting at 6:00 p.m. Friday night on Horizon Lane. Police said while responding to the call, officers were told by 911 communications that a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda sedan that left the area.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Judge orders North Carolina to provide more at-home care to disabled people

A judge has ordered North Carolina to make it easier for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive care at home rather than in institutions. Disability Rights NC, which represented plaintiffs in the case, called the ruling "historic," while the state Department of Health and Human Services said the order could have negative consequences for the people it's trying to help.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend

North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WILSON, NC
School Uniforms tested for dangerous chemicals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We send our kids to school every day and expect them to be safe. But what if they’re exposed to potentially dangerous chemicals before they even get out the front door? As Consumer Reports explains, the fabric of some school uniforms could be loaded with what’s called “forever chemicals.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
