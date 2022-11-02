Read full article on original website
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
cbs17
1st NC pediatric flu death announced; what you can do to keep illnesses away
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Coughing, runny nose, body aches, chills, fever; doctors say they’re all symptoms of the flu. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first pediatric death from flu- the first in North Carolina since February 2020. The NCDHHS said the state has seen a rapid early rise in flu cases in recent weeks, including five adult flu-associated deaths.
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
THC-infused snacks that look like legitimate brands found in North Carolina schools
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — They may look like harmless packets of chips and candies, but authorities in North Carolina are sounding the alarm after a statewide operation found counterfeit snacks that were actually infused with THC, the same psychoactive substance found in marijuana. According to the North Carolina Secretary...
North Carolina lung cancer screening program helping to save lives with early detection
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. CarolinaEast Health System is doing its part to keep the people they serve safe in November and year-round. According to the Lung Cancer Association, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States. But there is […]
nsjonline.com
Group finds ‘anti-racist’ training in North Carolina nursing schools, medical centers
RALEIGH — Records obtained by a group of healthcare students and medical professionals have uncovered what it describes as radical and divisive racial justice training in North Carolina. The group Do No Harm (DNH) shared the findings of a public records requests with North State Journal. Do No Harm...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wfmynews2.com
Elections 2022: Sheriff candidates across the Triad
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The race for the Sheriff's seat is up for grabs in several counties across the Triad. For updated results on Election Day, click here. Here's what you should know about the candidates. Guilford County. Sheriff Danny...
Abandoned dogs found in kennel with no food, water in North Carolina; deputies searching for owner
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after animal control found two dogs left outside with no food or water. Deputies said they were told anonymously to do a welfare check at the home where the dogs were. They said they discovered two dogs Tuesday morning […]
New Pfizer RSV vaccine has doctors optimistic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the fastest spreading illnesses among children in the United States right now isn’t COVID or the flu, but a respiratory virus known as RSV. Now help could finally be on the way. Tuesday, Pfizer announced its creation of a vaccine that could protect...
WRAL
FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida
Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace between North Carolina an Florida. Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on...
WLTX.com
2 injured after a card game turned violent in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department got a call about a shooting at 6:00 p.m. Friday night on Horizon Lane. Police said while responding to the call, officers were told by 911 communications that a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda sedan that left the area.
WFAE.org
Judge orders North Carolina to provide more at-home care to disabled people
A judge has ordered North Carolina to make it easier for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive care at home rather than in institutions. Disability Rights NC, which represented plaintiffs in the case, called the ruling "historic," while the state Department of Health and Human Services said the order could have negative consequences for the people it's trying to help.
WITN
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Powerball players who tried their luck in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing won 13 big prizes throughout the state as the jackpot continues to grow, reaching $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. In Wednesday’s drawing, one lucky ticket in North Carolina matched all five white balls to...
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
School Uniforms tested for dangerous chemicals
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We send our kids to school every day and expect them to be safe. But what if they’re exposed to potentially dangerous chemicals before they even get out the front door? As Consumer Reports explains, the fabric of some school uniforms could be loaded with what’s called “forever chemicals.”
New stretch of Winston-Salem beltway eastern loop to open Monday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new portion of the Winston-Salem northern beltway, a project which started in December 2014, is set to open on Monday. It’s the latest piece of a planned highway that will arc around the city and provide a faster way to cross Winston-Salem. At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, the Winston-Salem […]
carolinajournal.com
The University of North Carolina fights for the right to racial discrimination
The United State Supreme Court heard oral arguments of Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina (SFFA v. UNC) on October 31. The case allows the high court to correct a historical wrong and end racial preferences in college admissions. The plaintiffs, SFFA, asked in their hearing request...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Greensboro: Black Men In White Coats Summit introduces minority students to future careers in healthcare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say there is an urgent need for more Black doctors in hospitals, clinics, and general practice. There's an effort across the U.S. to increase the number of Black physicians and dentists in our communities because healthcare professionals say that number is critically low. "The...
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
