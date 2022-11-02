ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Moeller football coach needs kidney transplant

CINCINNATI — Moeller High School heads into their playoff game against St. Xavier with a win against the Bombers, and a 9-1 season record. The Crusaders also have a source of inspiration borne out of respect: their assistant head coach’s fight against kidney disease. Coach Darryn Chenault is...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Hyde Park

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Hyde Park neighborhood unique. The affluent neighborhood of Hyde Park, located on the east side of Cincinnati, is known for its spectacular Victorian and Tudor-style homes in park-like settings and for top-notch schools. One of Cincinnati's oldest, and hippest shopping meccas, Hyde Park Square has over 100 one-of-a-kind shops, cafes, and chic restaurants. The approximately three-square-mile neighborhood is named after the elegant Hyde Park of New York, and was listed as one of "America's Best Neighborhoods" in Forbes.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Report: Xavier interested in adding football team

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Round-Up: Week 12

CINCINNATI — Several top teams are on a collision course as the favorites won big in the second round of the playoffs. Jordan Marshall rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns to help Moeller power past rival St. Xavier in front of a sellout crowd in Norwood. Marshall proved to be tough to contain all night for the Bombers matching his highest number of carries and churning out a season-high in yards. Luke Dunn continued his steady play going 10-18 for 90 yards.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Jim And Jack’s On The River

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... ECHS drama will present the play, Peter Pan. 4th Nov at East Central High School. The Dearborn County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold...
AURORA, IN
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili

The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Frontier Airlines begins nonstop service from Cincinnati to Phoenix

CINCINNATI — On Saturday, Frontier Airlines launched a nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The airline is offering fares as low as $69 for its introductory fare offer. The service begins Saturday, Nov. 5 four times per week. Frequency and...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Sweet Tooth Candies has been pleasing palates for 50 Years

Sweet Tooth Candies, which has been around for 50 years, sells chocolate candies, ice cream, ice balls, malts, shakes, and many candies from other companies. And the sweet shop’s history is as rich as the flavor of its candy. Robert Schneider founded Schneider’s Sweet Shop in 1939 in Bellevue....
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely

HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
HAMILTON, OH
cincinnatistate.edu

The Application for Admission is temporarily not available

The Application for Admission is temporarily off line. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you would like to apply for admission, please fill out the form below and we will contact you as soon as the application is available.
WLWT 5

Two major retailers relocating to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities

COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Seven Hamilton County children adopted ahead of holiday season

CINCINNATI — It was a special day in Hamilton County Probate Court. Each year, Hamilton County Job and Family Services partners with Hamilton County Probate Court to hold a special day of adoption ceremonies. This year, seven Hamilton County children have been adopted by six families, just in time...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Bellevue Native Is Part of Cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

12-year-old triple threat Daelyanna Kelly Benson talks with Cincinnati Public Radio to promote TINA- The Tina Turner Musical in Cincinnati. Daelyanna Kelly Benson hails right across the Ohio river from Bellevue, Kentucky and headed to Hollywood when she was only 2-years-old. The Bellevue native, now 12-years-old, is back in the Tri-State area to promote her touring with TINA- The Tina Turner Musical as the understudy for Young Alline and Young Craig.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy