Dayton, OH

Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The roundabout at Alex Bell Road and Mad River Road will be closed for two days to complete the construction that began last spring.

Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility

According to the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office, supply issues meant the workers could not install the light poles when the roundabout opened on August 17. In the meantime, they installed temporary streetlights on wooden poles.

Nearly three months later, materials have finally been delivered.

Last of five suspects pleads guilty to kidnapping death of Dayton man

The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said.

