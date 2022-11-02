ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They need to stop': Quadruple shooting on West Pratt Street concerns citizens

By Jeff Hager
 3 days ago
Evidence of bullets sprayed along storefronts and blood on the sidewalk at the corner of West Pratt and South Payson streets where one resident said he heard as many as a hundred gunshots on Tuesday evening.

Surveillance video from a corner convenience store captures images of one victim running inside for cover.

“They shot him some place and (he) came off the street. He ran into the house,” said Mukhtar Taha who was working at the back of the store, “He tried to go in the cashier booth. He left blood all over the place. He was just running for (his) life.”

Police also discovered a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm, and a short while later, two men, an adult and a 17-year-old walked into an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

People hanging out along the 2000 block of West Pratt cleared out as police officers returned less than 24 hours after the quadruple shooting seeking information that could lead them to the gunmen.

The four victims all are expected to recover from their injuries, which you could easily attribute to luck or the shooters’ poor aim, but residents who have come to expect such violence are hoping this trend comes to an end.

“The violence in this city is just, how people can get involved in calming this anger, you know?” said Taha, “They need to stop. Somehow they need to wise up, because life is precious and then when you kill, it’s going to come back to you in so many ways. You can’t escape it. It’s going to haunt you.”

Dee Tieku
2d ago

it's Going to Get Worst Before it Gets Better that's Bloodymore Baltimore Maryland You Come To Visit you just Might Wanna Wear a Bullet Proof Vest, leg, an Helmet 🪖 on That's a Sick Sad Ugly City From Pratt to Park heights Period 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 for the Innocent

