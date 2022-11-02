Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Tanker truck rollover on I-35 leaves driver in critical condition
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The driver of a tanker truck is in critical condition after being involved in a rollover accident on I-35. The accident happened on Friday at around 10 a.m. when La Salle County Emergency dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover on I-35 near mile marker 45 and 46.
kgns.tv
TxDOT holds ribbon cutting ceremony for I-69 widening project
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After two years, a project that will help alleviate traffic in the Mines Road area is complete. The road project added one lane to each side of the I-69 interstate overpass at Mines Road. I-69 West now has six lanes, three going in each direction from...
kgns.tv
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details regarding the death of a migrant woman who was found dead in south Laredo. Residents who live near the 300 block of River Front are shaken up after learning about a woman who was found dead with bite marks on Tuesday morning.
kgns.tv
Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1. The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in. After...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police: Man wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is on the lookout for a man, 20-year-old Raul Botello, Jr., who is accused of aggravated robbery with a firearm. On Thursday, September 22, Laredo Police officers got to the 800 block of North Seymour Avenue for a call of a robbery. When officers got there, they spoke to a male victim. The victim knows Botello and said that Botello had gone by his residence and threatened him and his wife by saying he was going to shoot the residence if she did not sign a title to their vehicles. According to the victims, Botello showed the handle of a gun he was concealing. The victims mentioned they both feared for their life.
KLTV
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo. According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street. The body was taken to the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police put the razors away for men’s health
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - You may soon see more bearded men around town and no it is not Santa Claus. No Shave November is officially underway, and the Laredo Police Department is putting their razors away for two good causes. Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the officers...
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Laredo?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Oso
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Oso is looking for more than just the bare necessities. Oso is a lab-mix who is roughly a year and a half but he still acts like a puppy. He loves to be the center of...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo extends cemetery hours for All Souls Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Families around the Gateway City are honoring those who have passed away as part of All Souls Day or Dia de los Muertos celebration. If you have an 8 to 5 job or 9 to 6, and wish to visit family or friends at the cemetery, the City of Laredo Cemetery is extending its hours until 9:30 p.m.
kgns.tv
Heritage Foundation to hold grand opening of Republic of Rio Grande Exhibit
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting the community to the grand opening of a historical exhibit. The area around Laredo was once an independent nation known as the Republic of the Rio Grande and Laredo was proclaimed its capital. This Saturday, on the anniversary of...
How cold does it get in Laredo?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
kgns.tv
Plant-based market on Sunday, local community gives back
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Bloomberg.com, the plant-based market is booming especially financially. In Laredo, the demand for plant-based options continues to grow. On Facebook, a group of Laredo’s created the group “Laredo Vegans.”. With over 1,000 members, many shared their thoughts and recommendations on plant-based foods...
kgns.tv
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The holiday craze is upon us as a coffee giant released its holiday cups!. Nearly 100 people lined up for a holiday tradition outside the Laredo Target located on Del Mar Thursday morning. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups, introduced in 1997.
kgns.tv
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo art teacher and her group of starving artists are shaken up but for good reasons; after being featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ series. United South Middle School Teacher Monika Sanchez has been known for creating massive paper-mache sculptures from...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Juan Alvaro Berrones, 49. He is five feet, six inches, 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Laredo?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
kgns.tv
LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - LISD officials are releasing more information about an incident that prompted a brief lockdown at a Laredo high school. The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. when KGNS News received a tip regarding a lockdown at Martin High School. Laredo ISD confirmed the school...
kgns.tv
Women plead guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two women pleaded guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags. In September 2022, both women were traveling from Monterrey, Tamaulipas to Laredo, Texas. At the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge 2), the bags were found by the agents during a secondary inspection. Both women admitted to getting paid $300 dollars to cross them.
kgns.tv
H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!. On Friday morning, H-E-B announced the details for its 34th annual Feast of Sharing celebration. For the past couple of years H-E-B has had to altar its feast...
Comments / 0