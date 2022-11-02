ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Just Sayin'
3d ago

I feel so bad that the guy didn't make it and for his family. I'm sure it was an awful thing to have found him as well. It's sad all around.

WSVN-TV

Search underway for 54-year-old man who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a Hollywood man who has been missing for a week. In a Facebook post, Hollywood Police said 54-year-old Ronnie Smith has been missing since last Saturday, Oct. 29. Investigators said he was last seen along the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours

POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Tractor trailer rolls over on Turnpike in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck involving a truck caused massive delays on the Turnpike. The tractor trailer rolled over on the southbound ramp to eastbound Interstate 595, Friday morning. The trailer ended up on its side. The ramp was closed as crews at the scene worked to remove...
DAVIE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused

An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
HIALEAH, FL
fox5ny.com

Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera

Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer shot in Hialeah;

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was shot by his estranged ex-girlfriend outside his family’s home in Hialeah, according to reports, sending him to the hospital in critical condition. Friday afternoon, 7News cameras captured law enforcement officers from multiple agencies as they stood outside Ryder Trauma...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

USCG searching for missing diver off Hollywood Beach coast

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is searching for a missing diver. 36-year-old Vitali Kremez went missing off the coast of Hollywood Beach after diving in the water. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank, Sunday afternoon. The USCG said they would search...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Video shows police chase in Miami Beach, 1 in custody

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video obtained exclusively by 7News shows police chasing down a man accused of gunning for trouble on South Beach. The video shows an encounter between Miami Beach Police officers and a wanted man Wednesday morning. The man is accused of pulling out a gun during an aggravated assault, moments earlier.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

