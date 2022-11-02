Read full article on original website
3d ago
I feel so bad that the guy didn't make it and for his family. I'm sure it was an awful thing to have found him as well. It's sad all around.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 54-year-old man who went missing in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a Hollywood man who has been missing for a week. In a Facebook post, Hollywood Police said 54-year-old Ronnie Smith has been missing since last Saturday, Oct. 29. Investigators said he was last seen along the...
Click10.com
Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
WSVN-TV
BSO: Man in custody after attacking deputy outside Deerfield Beach home
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man physically attacked a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy outside a Deerfield Beach home, leading to a pursuit that ended with the subject’s capture in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. BSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance along Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard in...
Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours
POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
WSVN-TV
Tractor trailer rolls over on Turnpike in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck involving a truck caused massive delays on the Turnpike. The tractor trailer rolled over on the southbound ramp to eastbound Interstate 595, Friday morning. The trailer ended up on its side. The ramp was closed as crews at the scene worked to remove...
WSVN-TV
West Palm Beach man charged after deputies find muzzled dog found tied to barbed wire fence
NEAR WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida man landed behind bars days after, authorities said, his dog was found tied and abandoned on a Martin County road, leaving animal advocates outraged. According to Martin County Animal Control, a passing driver spotted Maverick on the desolate roadway...
South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused
An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
fox5ny.com
Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera
Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
Former School Cop in Custody After Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend Was Shot and Left ‘Fighting for His Life’: Reports
A former Miami-Dade school cop is in custody in connection with the early Friday morning shooting of her police officer ex-boyfriend, according to multiple local news reports from South Florida. The suspected shooter, identified in reports as 32-year-old Yessenia Sanchez, is in custody. The victim of the attack, identified by...
WESH
Florida firefighter rescues girlfriend from fiery interstate crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida firefighter and his girlfriend say they barely escaped a fiery crash on Interstate 95 a week ago. According to Local 10, the pair were in an Uber on I-95 in Delray Beach when troopers say a car cut off a fuel tanker that collided with the Uber.
Click10.com
US Coast Guard finds scuba diver dead after vanishing off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recovery of the body of a 36-year-old diver on Wednesday. Vitali Kremez had a scuba tank and was wearing a black wetsuit when he vanished on Tuesday off Hollywood Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for Kremez with some...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for shooter after 2 hurt in West Park neighborhood
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter after two people were hurt in West Park. Deputies responded around 8 p.m. to the 5200 block of Southwest 22nd Street where the reported shooting occurred. One of the victims was shot in the leg...
WSVN-TV
Off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer shot in Hialeah;
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was shot by his estranged ex-girlfriend outside his family’s home in Hialeah, according to reports, sending him to the hospital in critical condition. Friday afternoon, 7News cameras captured law enforcement officers from multiple agencies as they stood outside Ryder Trauma...
WSVN-TV
5 injured after crash involving SUV, transit bus in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital after they and one more victim were injured in a crash involving at least an SUV and a Broward County Transit bus in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene...
WSVN-TV
Couple mourns loss of rescue cats following Wilton Manors house fire
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames turned a Wilton Manors couple’s world inside out when a fire that broke out inside their home overnight claimed the lives of their four rescue cats. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire at around 4:40 a.m....
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures 2 suspects accused of assaulting and robbing man at hotel in Fort Lauderdale
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person in town for a Dolphins game was robbed and roughed up at a South Florida hotel. It all happened early last Monday morning at the Comfort Suites near the 300 block of North Federal Highway. The victim told deputies he was asleep in...
WSVN-TV
USCG searching for missing diver off Hollywood Beach coast
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is searching for a missing diver. 36-year-old Vitali Kremez went missing off the coast of Hollywood Beach after diving in the water. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank, Sunday afternoon. The USCG said they would search...
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
WSVN-TV
Video shows police chase in Miami Beach, 1 in custody
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video obtained exclusively by 7News shows police chasing down a man accused of gunning for trouble on South Beach. The video shows an encounter between Miami Beach Police officers and a wanted man Wednesday morning. The man is accused of pulling out a gun during an aggravated assault, moments earlier.
