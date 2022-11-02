Read full article on original website
Ozark Mountain Christmas traditions kick off in Branson, Mo.; businesses hopeful for the busy holiday season
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Christmas season brings big business to Branson. Many shops and attractions are now decorated for the holiday. Ozark Mountain Christmas, a holiday tradition in the tourist town, kicked off this week. Businesses say it’s not required to start Christmas on November 1, it does get everyone excited for what’s to come this season.
Ozarks Life: Shoot’n for Dreams
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Down a long driveway in Rogersville dreams are made. “The joy in (the kid’s) eyes is why I’m doing it,” Craig Logan said. He looks like Santa Claus. The Jolly Old Elf would be very proud of what he’s doing for kids battling various challenges in life.
What you need to know about Bass Pro Fitness Series this weekend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bass Pro Fitness Series is happening this weekend. Runners from 30 states will participate in the marathon, half-marathon, and 5K races. “It’s a great opportunity for people to experience the beauty of Springfield, taking the beauty of the Ozarks while doing something physically and mentally healthy,” said Melissa Bondy, Bass Pro Shops Director of Community and Corporate wellbeing.
Turkey Trot registration opens
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re wanting to burn some calories before feasting on Thanksgiving day, then now is the time to sign up for the 28th annual Turkey Trot!. The Turkey Trot is an annual tradition for many families across the Ozarks. Thousands of people hit the streets of downtown Springfield helping support local charities. This year the race will happen in person for the first time since 2019. The Springfield Greene County Park Board hosts the annual 5k.
Taste of the Ozarks: Cranberry Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on the traditional pumpkin pie. Whisk together milk, syrup, and pie filling in a large bowl. Add two tablespoons of chia seeds and one table spoon of dried cranberries in four sealable jars. Then add ¼ of the liquid mixture to each pot and stir to combine. Refrigerate overnight and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Ozarks marinas encourage winterizing your boat before costly repairs occur
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The deadline to dry stack your boat is quickly approaching at some Marinas across the Ozarks. Port of Kimberling Marina staff want to ensure you enjoy your 2023 boating season, but it all starts with winterization. Maintenance manager Brad Blackwell says more than 300 boats have...
Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.
Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees mild temperatures for much of next week. We'll also watch for rain chances next week and much cooler air as deer season begins next weekend.
PICTURES: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast maps hour-by-hour storms for Friday evening in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Because of strong storms, Friday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Ozarks. The storms will likely include heavy rain, high winds, and a small risk for tornadoes. Click above for KY3 First Alert Futurecast hour-by-hour look at the storms. To report a correction or...
Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
Tree companies urge caution with Friday’s thunderstorm chances
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the recent drought leaving some area trees vulnerable to exposure and damage, some local tree companies are concerned about the wind potential with Friday evening’s thunderstorm chances. Not only have recent windy days downed some area tree limbs and branches, but a thunderstorm with...
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man got away with money after holding up a Kum & Go Thursday morning. Police were called to the store in the 2900 block of South National, north of Battlefield Road just after 3:00. The robber pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money, then ran...
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
Traffic Alert: Lane and ramp closures in Springfield and Strafford, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD AND STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -A month-long pavement repair project on U.S. 65 and I-44 begins Thursday night. Below are the nighttime closures drivers can expect in the next few weeks. Northbound U.S. Route 65 off ramp-to-Evans Road. Evans Road-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 on ramp. Evans Road-to-southbound U.S. Route 65...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman
Howell County Commission funds an initiative to find more health care workers. As healthcare workforce shortages worsen, the Howell County Commission announced its funding of a partnership between Ozarks Healthcare, the South Central Career Center (SCCC), and Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) to create a healthcare workforce development consortium to recruit more health care workers to the region.
PICTURES: Students, staff safe; Police respond to 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system. It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person. Gracie...
False active shooter report at Hillcrest High School sends community into panic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police responded to a Springfield high school on Thursday for what happened to be a false report of an active shooter. The situation sent the entire community into a panic. Hillcrest High School students and teachers went into lockdown after an anonymous call to 911 mentioned...
Storm chances push high schools across the Ozarks to change football game start times
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - With an increased chance for storms late into Friday evening, several schools across the Ozarks are moving start times for Friday night football games. Several games in Arkansas have been rescheduled for Thursday night, including the Carroll County Super Bowl between the Green Forest Tigers and...
