SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re wanting to burn some calories before feasting on Thanksgiving day, then now is the time to sign up for the 28th annual Turkey Trot!. The Turkey Trot is an annual tradition for many families across the Ozarks. Thousands of people hit the streets of downtown Springfield helping support local charities. This year the race will happen in person for the first time since 2019. The Springfield Greene County Park Board hosts the annual 5k.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO