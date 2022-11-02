ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Threats Of Violence, Controversial Ads Mark Final Days Of Illinois’ Gubernatorial Race

Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned such threats, saying on Twitter it’s unacceptable and hate has no home in Illinois. Bailey agreed with Pritzker, saying such threats should never be tolerated.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
advantagenews.com

Gun control an issue in race for Illinois governor

With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Candidates discuss Illinois’ unfunded pension debt

Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois candidates collect endorsements ahead of election

(The Center Square) – Politicians running for office in Illinois are lining up endorsements ahead of next week’s election. In the Illinois gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has picked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Jesse White, among others.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Contextualizing cash bail’s end in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — While a new law overhauling Illinois’ system of pretrial detention continues to face scrutiny ahead of its Jan. 1 implementation date, new research suggests that the old cash-based system “results in much less pretrial detention than is generally assumed.”. That’s according to the Loyola University...
ILLINOIS STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
GREEN BAY, WI

