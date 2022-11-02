Read full article on original website
geneseorepublic.com
‘Biased and defamatory:’ Fake, inaccurate newspapers target Dem officials, Illinois voters
Political mailers have been commonplace in election years, telling voters who or who not to support and where they stand on the issues. However, in recent weeks, a similar albeit alternative form of dissemination has occurred throughout Sangamon County in the lead-up to Election Day. Designed in the format of...
rockrivercurrent.com
Young people in Rockford make up just a fraction of all voters. There’s an effort to change that
ROCKFORD — The outcome of Tuesday’s election here will largely be decided by the region’s oldest residents. Fewer than 3% of voters who cast ballots in Winnebago County in the June 28 primary were 18-24 years old, according to data from the Illinois State Board of Elections. Meanwhile, roughly 72% of voters in that election were 55 or older.
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
Effingham Radio
Threats Of Violence, Controversial Ads Mark Final Days Of Illinois’ Gubernatorial Race
Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned such threats, saying on Twitter it’s unacceptable and hate has no home in Illinois. Bailey agreed with Pritzker, saying such threats should never be tolerated.
WBAY Green Bay
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
advantagenews.com
Gun control an issue in race for Illinois governor
With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
dailyegyptian.com
Candidates for key judicial positions in Southern Illinois: How do they rate?
An open position on the Fifth District Appellate court is on the ballot for November 8, but neither candidate gets a recommendation from the bar association or their peers. The Fifth Judicial District Appellate Court of Illinois serves eight judicial circuits and 48 counties in Southern Illinois. The Illinois State...
wpr.org
GOP candidate for Wisconsin attorney general says he's the candidate to enforce rule of law
The Republican prosecutor vying to unseat Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general says he is the candidate who would enforce the rule of law — regardless of whether it’s popular with his party. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney made the comments this week while appearing on...
Can you trust what Illinois is telling you about Amendment 1?
Now they’re trying to sneak through another Constitutional Amendment. Which begs the question, why not just pass a law? A Constitutional Amendment is a BIG step.
advantagenews.com
Candidates discuss Illinois’ unfunded pension debt
Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
wmay.com
Illinois candidates collect endorsements ahead of election
(The Center Square) – Politicians running for office in Illinois are lining up endorsements ahead of next week’s election. In the Illinois gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has picked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Jesse White, among others.
northernpublicradio.org
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
starvedrock.media
Contextualizing cash bail’s end in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — While a new law overhauling Illinois’ system of pretrial detention continues to face scrutiny ahead of its Jan. 1 implementation date, new research suggests that the old cash-based system “results in much less pretrial detention than is generally assumed.”. That’s according to the Loyola University...
Incumbents and those looking to get elected to Illinois' statehouse sound off on vaccine mandates for kids
(The Center Square) – In the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be included on the schedule of youth vaccines next year, candidates for office are chiming in on who should make the decision. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had mandated the...
New Illinois Law Gives Cops Choice Not To Jail People for Small Amounts of Drugs
Tucked into the new and much-debated 764-page law that does away with Illinois’ cash-bail system is a single paragraph that could have a big impact. It means that people caught with small amounts of drugs won’t have to sit in jail for days until they’re brought before a judge.
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Company Sent Illinois Voters Text Messages With ‘Election Misinformation,' Officials Say
Some voters in Illinois have recently received text messages containing incorrect information about the location of their polling places for Election Day, state officials said Tuesday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, the unsolicited texts were sent by a group called “Voting Futures.”
Man charged with sending death threat to Illinois gubernatorial candidate
A Chicago man has been charged with sending Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP
GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
MSNBC
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots
The deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission was fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Kimberly Zapata requested military ballots using a state website. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and charges are likely to be filed. Nov. 3, 2022.
