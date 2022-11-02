ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 1

peace ☮
3d ago

I hate to say it but they are part of problem..some of the youth around here grow up in this violents for two decades. I feel if a youth is shooting up the hood maybe a good boot camp school .. arm forces..whatever.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Victim service providers in Ohio awarded millions by Governor Mike DeWine

Three local victim service providers were awarded $138,677.44 in Family Violence Prevention Grants from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday, November 4. In Mahoning County, the Christina House received $40,000 and COMPASS Family and Community Services received $58,677.44. In Trumbull County, Family & Community Services Inc., Someplace Safe received $40,000.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

$500 million now available in new state program

hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 4th

Vindicator file photo / November 5, 1972 | Dr. Henry Holden, president of the Mahoning County Medical Society, greeted national and state medical society officials at the Youngstown Club 50 years ago. From left, Dr. James Sammons of Baytown, Texas, Dr. William R. Shultz of Wooster, and Dr. Maurice Lieber of Canton. The reception preceded a “Salute to the Arts” at Powers Auditorium, that celebrated the 100th anniversary of the medical society. Featured was movie star Elizabeth “Biff” Hartman, a Valley native.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
iheart.com

Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law

A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio placing reflective 'STOP' stickers on school buses

A project is underway to improve safety for the 1.6 million students who ride a bus to schools in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Ohio Department of Education have partnered to create new highly reflective “STOP” decals for the rear of every school bus in the state.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy