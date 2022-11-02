Read full article on original website
peace ☮
3d ago
I hate to say it but they are part of problem..some of the youth around here grow up in this violents for two decades. I feel if a youth is shooting up the hood maybe a good boot camp school .. arm forces..whatever.
Victim service providers in Ohio awarded millions by Governor Mike DeWine
Three local victim service providers were awarded $138,677.44 in Family Violence Prevention Grants from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday, November 4. In Mahoning County, the Christina House received $40,000 and COMPASS Family and Community Services received $58,677.44. In Trumbull County, Family & Community Services Inc., Someplace Safe received $40,000.
WKBN digital reporter honored for service in Hispanic community
Friday night in Youngstown, OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) celebrated 50 years with a gala.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
$500 million now available in new state program
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
COVID again: Mahoning, Trumbull counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
Years Ago | November 4th
Vindicator file photo / November 5, 1972 | Dr. Henry Holden, president of the Mahoning County Medical Society, greeted national and state medical society officials at the Youngstown Club 50 years ago. From left, Dr. James Sammons of Baytown, Texas, Dr. William R. Shultz of Wooster, and Dr. Maurice Lieber of Canton. The reception preceded a “Salute to the Arts” at Powers Auditorium, that celebrated the 100th anniversary of the medical society. Featured was movie star Elizabeth “Biff” Hartman, a Valley native.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Valley eye care office sold
Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company.
City getting payback for McKelvey Lake
The city of Youngstown is taking steps to recoup money that was spent purchasing McKelvey Lake.
Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law
A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
Man sentenced for Youngstown bank robbery
A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to the robbery of a downtown bank was sentenced Friday in federal court to over five years in prison.
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
Youngstown mom and daughter venture into entrepreneurship together
Aurielle Irizarry and Amari Washington are the founders of Mommy and Me Lemonade.
University of Akron discriminated against two professors during 2020 layoffs, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two former University of Akron professors accused the university of discrimination during widespread layoffs because of pandemic-related budget cuts, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday. Aigbe Akhigbe and Bhanu Balasubramnian filed the lawsuit in federal court in Akron and accused the university of discriminating against them...
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
How 14 Ohio deer hunters got $70K in fines
One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is closed.
Ohio placing reflective 'STOP' stickers on school buses
A project is underway to improve safety for the 1.6 million students who ride a bus to schools in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Ohio Department of Education have partnered to create new highly reflective “STOP” decals for the rear of every school bus in the state.
