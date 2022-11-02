Former Patriots Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount makes pick in starting QB debate

New England Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones (10) and Bailey Zappe (4) Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year pro Mac Jones made the start in the team's Week 8 road upset over the New York Jets, going 24-for-35 for 194 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception, while adding seven rushing attempts for 19 yards. It was his first full game since Week 2, as he departed New England's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter with a high ankle sprain and missed the next three contests. While he made the start during the Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, he was replaced by Zappe in the second frame.

In five games this season (all starts), Jones has gone 91-for-138 (65.9% completion percentage) for 993 passing yards, three touchdowns and seven interceptions and has lost one of his two fumbles. He's also added 24 carries for 80 yards and one score. The Patriots have gone 2-3 in games started by Jones.

In four games (two starts), Zappe has gone 65-for-92 (70.7% completion percentage) for 781 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions and has lost three of his four fumbles, while gaining no yardage on 10 rushing attempts. New England has gone 2-0 in contests started by the rookie.

Blount's playing career spanned from 2010 through 2018, and he spent three-plus seasons with New England (2013, part of 2014, 2015-2016). Blount never had to worry about a quarterback debate during his time with the Patriots, as the only games Tom Brady missed from 2013 through 2018 were during his four-game suspension for his involvement in "Deflategate."