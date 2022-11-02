Champions League scores: Live updates as AC Milan look to advance; PSG and Benfica eye first place in group

Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Forest were hammered 5-0 at Arsenal last time out as after their shock home win against Liverpool they were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud. Steve Cooper will want to see a response from his side and the home fans will whip up a boisterous atmosphere down by the banks of the River Trent.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
theScore
Bale helps LAFC claim 1st MLS Cup title in epic win over Union
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gareth Bale tied the score 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in the shootout, and Los Angeles FC beat the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim its first MLS Cup championship Saturday.
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues aim to slow down the Gunners. Graham Potter’s Chelsea will be looking to respond to their humbling 4-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend as the Blues are struggling for consistency with formations, personnel and results all very unpredictable. They did beat Dinamo Zagreb in midweek at home as Potter once again shuffled his pack but injuries are becoming a real concern. Chelsea sit 10 points behind Arsenal heading into this derby.
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Almost Full Strength
Everton might have put another point on the board in last weekend’s draw at Fulham, but it was far from the vintage Blues performance that we saw against Crystal Palace. So, with that in mind, could it be time for Super Frank to change things up when Brendan Rodger’s Leicester pay a visit to Goodison Park?
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League: How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League fields are complete for the playoff rounds and knockout rounds. Arsenal is through to the Europa League knockout round draw while Manchester United will have to go the playoff route, where the Red Devils could draw any of the third place teams from the recently-concluded Champions League group stage.
ESPN
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch: Comeback win vs. Bournemouth 'hard to put into words'
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch said it was "hard to put into words" how his side came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Bournemouth 4-3 at Elland Road on Saturday. Marsch was staring at a seventh loss in 13 games this season when Leeds fell two goals behind at the start of the second half. But three unanswered goals -- from Sam Greenwood, Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville -- secured a dramatic victory.
ESPN
Erling Haaland sends 10-man Man City top in win against Fulham
Erling Haaland helped Manchester City back to the top of the table with a stoppage-time penalty as they edged out Fulham 2-1 despite being reduced to 10 men. Julian Alvarez scored for City before they were pegged back by an Andreas Pereira penalty after Joao Cancelo was sent off for a foul on Harry Wilson.
SB Nation
Southampton vs. Newcastle - Preview: Drinking Hasenhüttel beer
Newcastle United and the Toon Army will move down south on a rather long trip through the whole of England to face Southampton tomorrow. The Saints await in the confines of St Mary’s Stadium to host some lads that seem to be unstoppable these days when it comes to kicking balls around on top of green-grass fields.
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
Manchester United To Allow Right Back To Leave On Loan
Manchester United are set to allow a right back to leave the club on loan following a decision made.
ESPN
Napoli fight back to earn 2-1 win at Atalanta in top-of-the-table clash
Napoli extended their Serie A winning streak to nine games as first-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas secured a 2-1 comeback victory at second-placed Atalanta on Saturday that saw them stretch their lead at the top to eight points. Atalanta's Ademola Lookman opened the scoring after 19 minutes...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
The Premier League Champions are tracking Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his impressive start at the club.
BBC
Analysis: Everton 0-2 Leicester
Manager Frank Lampard had called on his Everton players to "find consistency week-in, week-out" in his programme notes, but the Toffees boss will have been left bitterly disappointed with his team's disjointed performance against Leicester. The home side were sloppy in possession, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin was starved of service...
BBC
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford: What Frank said
Brentford manager Thomas Frank: "Of course that's tough to take when you're leading in extra-time. I'm proud of the team. We're a little bit down to the bare bones with injuries. "All the players stepped up in a difficult away ground. We went 1-0 down. Liverpool played here two weeks...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss says return to the club as head coach gave him goosebumps
Newly-appointed Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said his return to the club gave him goosebumps. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Shota Arveladze on Thursday. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby...
Liverpool star reveals how close he came to Sunderland move
Were Sunderland ever in for Virgil van Dijk before he became a superstar at Liverpool?
