krcrtv.com
Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant
EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
krcrtv.com
City of Arcata holds ribbon cutting ceremony for the Arcata Ridge Trail
ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is inviting residents to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail. The event is set to take place on Saturday at noon at the south end of the new trail segment within the Sunny Brae Forest. The...
krcrtv.com
Brett Watson restraining order rescheduled for December
EUREKA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson appeared in court Friday, but a decision over whether a permanent workplace restraining order against Watson was warranted was not reached. A judge filling in on the case allowed the City of Arcata to reschedule the hearing for another time when...
krcrtv.com
Assm. Jim Wood responds to PG&E capacity issues in Southern Humboldt
EUREKA, Calif. — After a lengthy meeting the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors had with PG&E on capacity issues in Southern Humboldt, Assemblymember Jim Wood responded saying he was disappointed with what the electric company had to say. The following is a press release from Jim Wood. SACRAMENTO–Assemblymember Jim...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County Elections Office urges residents to vote early before Election Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Elections is reminding all Humboldt County residents that there is still time to vote early to avoid the Election Day lines. Voters still have time to vote early by mail or drop-off before Tuesday, November 8. Those with mail-in ballots can mail in their vote on or before Election Day to have their vote counted.
krcrtv.com
North Coast organic dairies seeking financial relief from drought
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is urging state and federal leaders to help local organic dairies at risk of going out of business. This comes as drought conditions and a rise in animal feed costs have created challenges for dairy farms. Western Organix United State Diaries, a co-op of local family farms, asked the board to sign a letter of support to seek financial aid.
krcrtv.com
City of Eureka to hold grand opening for new Eureka Main Street location
EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka will hold a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 5 for the new old town location of Eureka's Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and the Visitor Center. According to city officials the new space, located at 108 F St., will reportedly offer...
krcrtv.com
Two arrested in Manila for attempting to steal washing machine
MANILA, Calif. — Two men were arrested on Thursday for burglary after they were seen leaving a residence in Arcata with a stolen washing machine. At around 8:39 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road in Arcata for the report of a burglary. Officials said the reporting party told police a suspect vehicle had been observed leaving the unoccupied residence and was last seen fleeing westbound toward Manila.
krcrtv.com
Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road
EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
