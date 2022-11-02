ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

krcrtv.com

Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant

EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Brett Watson restraining order rescheduled for December

EUREKA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson appeared in court Friday, but a decision over whether a permanent workplace restraining order against Watson was warranted was not reached. A judge filling in on the case allowed the City of Arcata to reschedule the hearing for another time when...
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Assm. Jim Wood responds to PG&E capacity issues in Southern Humboldt

EUREKA, Calif. — After a lengthy meeting the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors had with PG&E on capacity issues in Southern Humboldt, Assemblymember Jim Wood responded saying he was disappointed with what the electric company had to say. The following is a press release from Jim Wood. SACRAMENTO–Assemblymember Jim...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County Elections Office urges residents to vote early before Election Day

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Elections is reminding all Humboldt County residents that there is still time to vote early to avoid the Election Day lines. Voters still have time to vote early by mail or drop-off before Tuesday, November 8. Those with mail-in ballots can mail in their vote on or before Election Day to have their vote counted.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

North Coast organic dairies seeking financial relief from drought

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is urging state and federal leaders to help local organic dairies at risk of going out of business. This comes as drought conditions and a rise in animal feed costs have created challenges for dairy farms. Western Organix United State Diaries, a co-op of local family farms, asked the board to sign a letter of support to seek financial aid.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Two arrested in Manila for attempting to steal washing machine

MANILA, Calif. — Two men were arrested on Thursday for burglary after they were seen leaving a residence in Arcata with a stolen washing machine. At around 8:39 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road in Arcata for the report of a burglary. Officials said the reporting party told police a suspect vehicle had been observed leaving the unoccupied residence and was last seen fleeing westbound toward Manila.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road

EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
EUREKA, CA

