HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man and a Hannibal woman are in the Marion County Jail after a domestic assault incident on Saturday. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance at approximately 9:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Officers located Julia A. Bowen, 55, in the parking lot with a male who was lying on the ground and had a gunshot wound. Detectives with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the scene and determined Bowen had fired several rounds from a handgun at another man, Richard D. Bowen, 24.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO