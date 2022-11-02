Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Hannibal in jail after domestic assault incident
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man and a Hannibal woman are in the Marion County Jail after a domestic assault incident on Saturday. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance at approximately 9:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Officers located Julia A. Bowen, 55, in the parking lot with a male who was lying on the ground and had a gunshot wound. Detectives with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the scene and determined Bowen had fired several rounds from a handgun at another man, Richard D. Bowen, 24.
khqa.com
La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 4, 2022
Charles P Friesen, 43, Wright City, MO, Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 25th St and Oak St. PTC 145. Britney M Kramer, 31, 502 1/2 S 8th St, Operating Uninsured and Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 10th St and Broadway St. NTA 128. Demetrius J. Like, 44, Homeless,...
KBUR
Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
khqa.com
Sheriff: Man 'fell' or 'jumped' from car life-flighted to hospital
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — A man who either "fell" or "jumped" from a moving Ford Fusion on Sunday on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600N in Hancock County had to be life-flighted to the hospital, according to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy. Around 3:55 p.m., the sheriff's office...
KMZU
Hannibal man dies in accident west of Wheeling
LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Hannibal man is dead following a crash just outside of Wheeling Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Charles Bieber traveled off the left side of U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge and hit a guardrail. The Chevrolet Camaro went airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy teen believed to be connected to Sixth and Chestnut shooting turns himself into police
QUINCY — A second Quincy man believed to be connected to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut turned himself in at the Quincy Police Department around midnight Wednesday. Cayden R. Smith, 18, was arrested for a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and...
khqa.com
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
wlds.com
Bluffs Schools Placed on Lockdown Due to Irate Parent
Bluffs Schools were put on brief lockdown at mid-day today. Superintendent Kevin Blankenship told parents today in email communication that at approximately 11:55 this morning, a parent arrived at the school and appeared visibly upset and agitated. The parent was escorted to the administration office and as a safety precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.
khqa.com
McDonough County Sheriff Petitgout wins re-election
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Voters on Tuesday re-elected McDonough County Sherriff Nicholas Petitgout (R). Petitgout ran against Independent Mark Clark. The final vote was Petitgout 69% to Clark's 31%.
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
khqa.com
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
muddyrivernews.com
Power outage, Harrison closed following car hitting light pole
QUINCY — Harrison Street is closed Tuesday morning following an early morning accident. Quincy Police report a westbound car near 14th and Harrison went off the road and struck a pole near the Town and Country Bank branch and Hy-Vee about 2:30 Tuesday morning. The car flipped and the driver had to be removed by first responders after they arrived.
KCTV 5
‘Get out of town:’ Protesters call for Louisiana, MO police chief to be fired following overdose incident
LOUISIANA (KMOV) - A small town in Missouri is seeing big-time problems and corruption. On Wednesday the community rallied outside of Louisiana City Hall with demands to fire the police chief. Louisiana, Missouri is located 90 minutes north of St. Louis. “This is the worst police department I’ve ever seen...
khqa.com
Blessing's last Convenient Care to close
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — The Blessing Convenient Care Clinic inside the County Market store in Canton, Mo., will close at the end of business day on Saturday, November 12, making it the last one to close. Staff will join the Blessing Express Clinic in Quincy. Blessing’s other two Convenient...
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man badly hurt in Clark County chain-reaction crash
WAYLAND, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Clark County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136, two miles west of Wayland, Mo. The crash involved three vehicles, an SUV...
khqa.com
Quincy City Council approves monthly utility surcharge
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Quincy City Council, on a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Mike Troup, has approved a $9 a month increase in water and sewer bills for residents, to cover a $3.2 million dollar projected shortfall. The Council Monday night voted 7 all on the ordinance,...
KBUR
Hancock County States Attorney resigns
Stronghurst, Ill- The Hancock County States Attorney has announced her resignation. Hancock County States Attorney Rachel B. Mast said in a statement Monday that she has resigned from her position as Hancock County States Attorney, effective November 14th, 2022. Mast stated that her resignation was due to her accepting an...
