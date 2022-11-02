ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundsville, WV

Moundsville Police start “We’re Not Shaving ‘Til December” campaign

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djO8s_0iwHZKOz00

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)

“We’re Not Shaving ‘Til December” is the motto of the officers in blue in Moundsville.

Chief Tom Mitchell says it’s similar to No Shave November, but for a different cause.

They’ll be donating all their funds to the Student Support Fund for students at Central Elementary.

They will be buying schools supplies, hygiene items, backpacks, clothing, food, or anything a student might need.

“We’re in a situation where we go in to homes we see people really see a lot of people in need and it’s a good opportunity for us to give back through our position and donate some money towards the school.”

Chief Tom Mitchell – Moundsville Police Department

“It helps anywhere from 30 to 70 families in the past. We provide weekend food bags for them, we provide hygiene items, backpacks, shoes basically anything they need and they are very very appreciative and they love it.”

Jenna Dompa – School Counselor

Donations can be sent to the Moundsville Police Department at 608 Tomlinson Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041.

Comments / 0

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

