Delray Beach, FL

CBS Miami

Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours

POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man dead after pedestrian crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in West Palm Beach on Thursday just after 4 p.m. The incident happened on Skee Road just south of Imperial Drive when a 1994 Toyota Supra lost traction and began spinning out of control, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence

A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
People

Woman Speaks Out After Boyfriend Saves Her Life in Fiery Crash: 'We Love Each Other Even More'

Su Hninyi and Broward County firefighter Bryan Aparicio were in an Uber last week when a fuel tanker truck collided with their car A Florida woman is relieved and grateful that both she and her boyfriend are alive after they were involved in a fiery car crash last week. Su Hninyi and Broward County firefighter Bryan Aparicio are recovering from various injuries after escaping a burning car on Interstate 95 last Tuesday, according to ABC affiliate WPLG and NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. The couple was riding in an Uber when the vehicle reportedly collided...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

