Police: SUV hits mom, baby in stroller, then flees scene
WEST PALM BEACH — Someone driving an SUV hit a mother and the infant she was pushing in a stroller Friday night near West Palm Beach before fleeing the scene, leaving them seriously injured, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old West Palm Beach woman was pushing her 5-month-old baby boy in a stroller around 9:40 p.m. Friday...
Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours
POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
cbs12.com
Man dead after pedestrian crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in West Palm Beach on Thursday just after 4 p.m. The incident happened on Skee Road just south of Imperial Drive when a 1994 Toyota Supra lost traction and began spinning out of control, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cbs12.com
BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
cw34.com
Sheriff: German Shepherd found tied up, muzzled, and left to die
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found the person who they say is responsible for leaving a German Shepherd to die. When deputies found the dog, named Maverick, he couldn’t eat, drink, or bark and he was too weak to free himself from the fence he was tied to.
WSVN-TV
Pit bull found shot in Pompano Beach taken in by animal rescue group
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pit bull is recovering at an animal hospital after the dog was found with a gunshot wound in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, triggering an investigation. 7News cameras on Friday captured Sherry with a muzzle and a bandaged leg as she was wheeled outside Broward...
cw34.com
Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
cw34.com
Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
Washington Examiner
Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence
A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
Click10.com
51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
Former School Cop in Custody After Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend Was Shot and Left ‘Fighting for His Life’: Reports
A former Miami-Dade school cop is in custody in connection with the early Friday morning shooting of her police officer ex-boyfriend, according to multiple local news reports from South Florida. The suspected shooter, identified in reports as 32-year-old Yessenia Sanchez, is in custody. The victim of the attack, identified by...
Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
WSVN-TV
Boynton Beach apartment residents struggle through power outage weeks after electrical fire
(WSVN) - Some residents living in an apartment complex in Palm Beach County are feeling powerless. Their electricity went out 17 days ago and no one has come by to turn the lights or AC units back on. “This is hell,” said one mother with her child. “This is hell...
$8K stolen from Florida business in strong-arm robbery over change dispute
Detectives with the Broward County Sheriff's Office Robbery Unit need the public's help identifying a man allegedly involved in a strong-arm robbery at a business in Deerfield Beach, which started over a disagreement about change.
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
Woman Speaks Out After Boyfriend Saves Her Life in Fiery Crash: 'We Love Each Other Even More'
Su Hninyi and Broward County firefighter Bryan Aparicio were in an Uber last week when a fuel tanker truck collided with their car A Florida woman is relieved and grateful that both she and her boyfriend are alive after they were involved in a fiery car crash last week. Su Hninyi and Broward County firefighter Bryan Aparicio are recovering from various injuries after escaping a burning car on Interstate 95 last Tuesday, according to ABC affiliate WPLG and NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. The couple was riding in an Uber when the vehicle reportedly collided...
NBC Miami
Tesla Driving at ‘High Rate of Speed' Before Fatal Fiery Crash in Stuart: FHP
A report released from the Florida Highway Patrol said the teenage driver of a Tesla involved in a fiery crash that killed four people in Martin County was going at a "careless or negligent manner" and driving at a "high rate of speed." George Meyer III, 18, and Emma Albritton,...
Click10.com
South Florida groomer accused of beating dogs in his care ‘on a daily basis’
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a South Florida dog groomer after they said he was seen in multiple videos abusing dogs in his care. Plinio Roberto de Camargo Jr., 47, who owns American Dog Pet Grooming, located west of Boca Raton, was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
