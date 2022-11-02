Read full article on original website
Related
rockrivercurrent.com
Young people in Rockford make up just a fraction of all voters. There’s an effort to change that
ROCKFORD — The outcome of Tuesday’s election here will largely be decided by the region’s oldest residents. Fewer than 3% of voters who cast ballots in Winnebago County in the June 28 primary were 18-24 years old, according to data from the Illinois State Board of Elections. Meanwhile, roughly 72% of voters in that election were 55 or older.
Winnebago County votes yes for multi-purpose lane
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday evening the Winnebago County Operations and Administrative committee agreed upon a $40,200 feasibility study. The study is for a multi-purpose path that would connect Perryville to Sports Core Two. The study is needed in order to get an idea of cost and if the project is possible. “The major part of […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office warns of impostor making scam phone calls
ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam phone call in which the perpetrator claims to be the department’s chief deputy. The office warned that several residents reported receiving a phone call from someone who claims to be Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek.
WIFR
Rockford’s West State Street re-opening draws statewide attention
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An eight-block section of West State Street in Rockford reopens this week after nearly seven months of construction. Working in partnership with Rockford, the Illinois Department of Transportation finished the project’s third and final phase, a $6.5 million improvement that widened the road from two to four lanes of traffic in each direction, and added features to encourage residents to utilize the strip for both transportation and leisure.
100fmrockford.com
Misleading text messages could send Illinois voters to the wrong polling place
ROCKFORD — Election authorities are warning voters to be wary of unsolicited text messages that could lead them to the wrong polling place on Election Day. The text messages list the recipient’s address and state that “public records suggest you may not have voted yet (this data could be wrong, or old).” In Rockford, the message then directs the recipient to cast their ballot at the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St., and includes a picture of the building.
WIFR
Five years since Rockford officer Jaimie Cox killed in the line of duty
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November 5, 2022 marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. The Jaimie Cox Foundation is asking the community to honor the fallen officer’s memory by displaying a blue light outside their home during the first week of November.
WIFR
City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s set to be a busy weekend in Rockford. With Rockford IceHogs games at the BMO Center and the Goo Goo Dolls at the Coronado Performing Arts Center this weekend, traffic is expected to increase, making parking a top priority. Rockford police will be directing...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Are Investigating Another Armed Robbery in Winnebago County
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Amboy News
Amboy school district is going electric
AMBOY — There was a big announcement made by the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, Oct. 26, which included the Amboy school district. Amboy was approved a grant worth $790,000. The bulk of the grant, $750,000 will be used to purchase two electric buses, while the remaining $40,000 will...
rockfordscanner.com
Sad, ALL THIS VIOLENCE, AND NO TRANSPARENCY : Reports of a double shooting, on the East side. 1 Report said it was possibly officer involved.
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
Another Day Full Of Accidents: Yet Another Accident in Winnebago County…
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Rockford announces final week of yard waste collection
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has announced the dates for the final yard waste collection of the year. The final week for yard waste pickup will be Monday, December 5th, through Thursday, December 8th. Yard waste material must be placed in compostable paper bags or in 32-gallon or smaller refuse cans, marked […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon to Kick Off Planning Effort for Land Use Decisions and They are Asking Residents to Get Involved
The City of Oregon has kicked off a planning effort to guide land use decisions over the next several years by updating the existing Comprehensive Plan. “Much has changed since the 2016 plan was prepared,” said Darin DeHaan, City Administrator. “The City has been investigating housing needs, riverfront development, walkability, and other potential projects. Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies will assist the City in preparing the plan, but much of the input will come from the community.
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
WIFR
Freeport invests $13M for cleaner drinking water
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport will soon fire up a new water treatment plant, replacing one that’s 120 years old. The facility will give area residents cleaner drinking water. City workers shut down one of Freeports wells nearly a decade ago after finding toxic compounds inside. It was a...
rockrivercurrent.com
Podcast: Best places to see fall foliage, enjoy winter in Winnebago County
Renee Henert of the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County joins Steve Summers on This Week in the Stateline to talk about some of the best places to see the fall foliage in the region. There are 44 forest preserves in Winnebago County covering more than 11,000 acres. “It’s just worth...
Woman fights for her life after Saturday morning shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – An early-morning shooting on Saturday has left one woman fighting for her life. Rockford Police say a 32-year-old woman was shot in the 2100 block of Charles Street. Police described her condition as “serious.” The police department made a Twitter post about the incident at 3:20 a.m. The public is asked […]
rockfordscanner.com
WCSO FOIA APPROVAL: Neighbors Call In Shots Fired, Near Inner Circle
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Farmers assist family of man who died in Seward grain elevator incident
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Last week, 63-year-old Brian Lovett died of cardiac arrest while on the job at ADM Grain Company in Seward. His death happened before he was able to complete his own harvest on his Winnebago farm. On Thursday, sixteen neighboring farmers came together to honor him by completing the job. “There is […]
Comments / 2