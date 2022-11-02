ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

WIFR

Rockford’s West State Street re-opening draws statewide attention

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An eight-block section of West State Street in Rockford reopens this week after nearly seven months of construction. Working in partnership with Rockford, the Illinois Department of Transportation finished the project’s third and final phase, a $6.5 million improvement that widened the road from two to four lanes of traffic in each direction, and added features to encourage residents to utilize the strip for both transportation and leisure.
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Misleading text messages could send Illinois voters to the wrong polling place

ROCKFORD — Election authorities are warning voters to be wary of unsolicited text messages that could lead them to the wrong polling place on Election Day. The text messages list the recipient’s address and state that “public records suggest you may not have voted yet (this data could be wrong, or old).” In Rockford, the message then directs the recipient to cast their ballot at the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St., and includes a picture of the building.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s set to be a busy weekend in Rockford. With Rockford IceHogs games at the BMO Center and the Goo Goo Dolls at the Coronado Performing Arts Center this weekend, traffic is expected to increase, making parking a top priority. Rockford police will be directing...
ROCKFORD, IL
Amboy News

Amboy school district is going electric

AMBOY — There was a big announcement made by the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, Oct. 26, which included the Amboy school district. Amboy was approved a grant worth $790,000. The bulk of the grant, $750,000 will be used to purchase two electric buses, while the remaining $40,000 will...
AMBOY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Sad, ALL THIS VIOLENCE, AND NO TRANSPARENCY : Reports of a double shooting, on the East side. 1 Report said it was possibly officer involved.

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon to Kick Off Planning Effort for Land Use Decisions and They are Asking Residents to Get Involved

The City of Oregon has kicked off a planning effort to guide land use decisions over the next several years by updating the existing Comprehensive Plan. “Much has changed since the 2016 plan was prepared,” said Darin DeHaan, City Administrator. “The City has been investigating housing needs, riverfront development, walkability, and other potential projects. Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies will assist the City in preparing the plan, but much of the input will come from the community.
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
SYCAMORE, IL
WIFR

Freeport invests $13M for cleaner drinking water

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport will soon fire up a new water treatment plant, replacing one that’s 120 years old. The facility will give area residents cleaner drinking water. City workers shut down one of Freeports wells nearly a decade ago after finding toxic compounds inside. It was a...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

WCSO FOIA APPROVAL: Neighbors Call In Shots Fired, Near Inner Circle

ROCKFORD, IL

