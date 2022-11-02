The City of Oregon has kicked off a planning effort to guide land use decisions over the next several years by updating the existing Comprehensive Plan. “Much has changed since the 2016 plan was prepared,” said Darin DeHaan, City Administrator. “The City has been investigating housing needs, riverfront development, walkability, and other potential projects. Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies will assist the City in preparing the plan, but much of the input will come from the community.

OREGON, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO