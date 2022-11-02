ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WI

Related
WausauPilot

Wood County man convicted in 1984 murder

A jury in Wood County found 59-year-old John A. Sarver, of Port Edwards, guilty of first-degree murder following an eight-day trial in connection to the Nov.26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the conviction this week. The evidence presented at trial established...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a crash on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover on Saturday. Portage County police responded and located an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch at 5:48 am. The investigation revealed a 51-year-old man from Portage County was...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Sheriff Issues Statement on Murder Conviction

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker issued the following statement on Thursday about the John Sarver guilty verdict:. Yesterday a Wood County jury found John Sarver guilty of being party to the crime of the murder of Eleanore Roberts. This tragedy occurred almost 38 years ago at her home in the Township of Saratoga. Eleanore was stabbed to death and left in her bathroom where family members found her body.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County

A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Man found guilty of first-degree murder from 1984

WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that a Port Edwards man was found guilty of murder in 1984. John A. Sarver, 59, was found guilty of first-degree intentional murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. On Nov. 26, 1984, Sarver entered Roberts' home in Saratoga,...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
WausauPilot

Trial dates set for Wausau man charged in 2016 shooting

Trial dates were set this wee for a Wausau man accused of firing an automatic pistol at two people six years ago on Wausau’s near-west side. Pierre L. Camacho, 45, faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the alleged shooting. The charges were filed June 17, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court, nearly four years later.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1

Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Gov. Evers approves WIS 107 improvements in Lincoln County

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed a $1.1 million contract to improve WIS 107, between Swede Road and Lincoln County S, in the towns of Bradley, Merrill and Rock Falls. The project is scheduled to begin in June 2023. Work includes replacing the culvert pipes, repaving the roadway...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
marquettecountytribune.com

Demolition of old county jail nearly complete

The jail and sheriff’s quarters that opened in 1916 and stood behind the courthouse were nearly gone as of last week and, in their place, a new sallyport and office space for the Sheriff’s Department. Much of the demolition was completed last week. The top photo shows the...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Medford police looking for individuals involved in a donation scam

MEDFORD (WJFW) - An investigation in Medford is underway after a few individuals allegedly scammed people of money during their 'Spooky Path' event over the weekend. According to the Medford Chamber of Commerce, the individuals positioned themselves in a blind spot to the Medford Chamber and they stopped cars to ask them for a "donation" for the Spooky Path.
MEDFORD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Police Receive Grant for City’s First “COP House”

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is working on plans for a new approach to community outreach in the Hawthorne Hills district. Lieutenant Jacob Chittum says they received a grant this summer to set up a “COP House,” or Community Oriented Policing House. He says it’s an approach that’s proven successful in places like Racine, Mount Pleasent, and St. Cloud, Minnesota which involves assigning officers to staff the house to provide community-oriented services.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Purple Heart recipient to share inspiring story on Nov. 7 in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After being deployed to Iraq in 2004, Melissa Stockwell became the first female American soldier to lose a limb in active combat when her vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb. She was honored with the Purple Heart and Bronze Star and made a promise not to let losing a leg slow her down.
WAUSAU, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families wait too long for closure

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families are waiting far too long for closure. During a campaign stop Tuesday in Sparta, Eric Toney met with the Monroe County Sherriff and District Attorney. Toney is the current Fond du Lac County District Attorney and President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association....
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Portage County offers free way to recycle Christmas lights

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department will continue to offer a free Holiday Light Recycling Program until January. Only strands of lights will be accepted, no lighted figurines, rope lighting, extension cords, bags, or garbage. Please empty bagged lights into the provided receptacle. If contamination becomes an issue at any of these locations, the affected location may suspend the program early.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

Community Policy