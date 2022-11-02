Read full article on original website
Portage County man sentenced to prison for assaulting legally blind child with autism
A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years...
Wood County man convicted in 1984 murder
A jury in Wood County found 59-year-old John A. Sarver, of Port Edwards, guilty of first-degree murder following an eight-day trial in connection to the Nov.26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the conviction this week. The evidence presented at trial established...
WSAW
Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a crash on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover on Saturday. Portage County police responded and located an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch at 5:48 am. The investigation revealed a 51-year-old man from Portage County was...
onfocus.news
Wood County Sheriff Issues Statement on Murder Conviction
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker issued the following statement on Thursday about the John Sarver guilty verdict:. Yesterday a Wood County jury found John Sarver guilty of being party to the crime of the murder of Eleanore Roberts. This tragedy occurred almost 38 years ago at her home in the Township of Saratoga. Eleanore was stabbed to death and left in her bathroom where family members found her body.
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
WJFW-TV
Man found guilty of first-degree murder from 1984
WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that a Port Edwards man was found guilty of murder in 1984. John A. Sarver, 59, was found guilty of first-degree intentional murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. On Nov. 26, 1984, Sarver entered Roberts' home in Saratoga,...
Wisconsin man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release
A Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released.
Trial dates set for Wausau man charged in 2016 shooting
Trial dates were set this wee for a Wausau man accused of firing an automatic pistol at two people six years ago on Wausau’s near-west side. Pierre L. Camacho, 45, faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the alleged shooting. The charges were filed June 17, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court, nearly four years later.
Police searching for missing Stevens Point woman last seen Friday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Stevens Point police are searching for a missing woman. Cassidy Bemowski was last seen Friday at around 2:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Sixth Street in Stevens Point. Bemowski is not considered able to care for herself. Police said she called her mother on Friday, telling her that she was going to Illinois with her...
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County man, woman arrested after ambulance called to home for knife wound
MARION (WLUK) -- A man and woman are in the Waupaca County Jail after police were called for a knife wound early Tuesday morning. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a request for an ambulance just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The call was for a man with a knife wound at a Marion home.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1
Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
WSAW
Gov. Evers approves WIS 107 improvements in Lincoln County
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed a $1.1 million contract to improve WIS 107, between Swede Road and Lincoln County S, in the towns of Bradley, Merrill and Rock Falls. The project is scheduled to begin in June 2023. Work includes replacing the culvert pipes, repaving the roadway...
marquettecountytribune.com
Demolition of old county jail nearly complete
The jail and sheriff’s quarters that opened in 1916 and stood behind the courthouse were nearly gone as of last week and, in their place, a new sallyport and office space for the Sheriff’s Department. Much of the demolition was completed last week. The top photo shows the...
Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
WJFW-TV
Medford police looking for individuals involved in a donation scam
MEDFORD (WJFW) - An investigation in Medford is underway after a few individuals allegedly scammed people of money during their 'Spooky Path' event over the weekend. According to the Medford Chamber of Commerce, the individuals positioned themselves in a blind spot to the Medford Chamber and they stopped cars to ask them for a "donation" for the Spooky Path.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Police Receive Grant for City’s First “COP House”
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is working on plans for a new approach to community outreach in the Hawthorne Hills district. Lieutenant Jacob Chittum says they received a grant this summer to set up a “COP House,” or Community Oriented Policing House. He says it’s an approach that’s proven successful in places like Racine, Mount Pleasent, and St. Cloud, Minnesota which involves assigning officers to staff the house to provide community-oriented services.
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids Welcomes New Family Medicine Physician
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Dr. Brittany Myszka, MD. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Myszka provides a full spectrum of care for patients of all ages. Dr. Myszka is board certified in family medicine and completed her residency with Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine. She earned her doctorate...
WSAW
Purple Heart recipient to share inspiring story on Nov. 7 in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After being deployed to Iraq in 2004, Melissa Stockwell became the first female American soldier to lose a limb in active combat when her vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb. She was honored with the Purple Heart and Bronze Star and made a promise not to let losing a leg slow her down.
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families wait too long for closure
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families are waiting far too long for closure. During a campaign stop Tuesday in Sparta, Eric Toney met with the Monroe County Sherriff and District Attorney. Toney is the current Fond du Lac County District Attorney and President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association....
WSAW
Portage County offers free way to recycle Christmas lights
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department will continue to offer a free Holiday Light Recycling Program until January. Only strands of lights will be accepted, no lighted figurines, rope lighting, extension cords, bags, or garbage. Please empty bagged lights into the provided receptacle. If contamination becomes an issue at any of these locations, the affected location may suspend the program early.
