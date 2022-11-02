ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 12

Gary Davis
1d ago

Well if my memory serves me it's been since 1957 that the Lion's last won so I'd keep my mouth shut

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Legendary Boilermaker DT dies at the age of 72

Dave Butz, former Purdue defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, has passed at the age of 72. Tom Dienhart of On3 Sports reported on the news. Butz began his career at Purdue in 1969, where he began an All-Big Ten and All-American campaign that earned him the 5th overall pick with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1973 NFL draft.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs

A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10

Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Things could get really ugly for the Detroit Pistons soon

The Detroit Pistons have started the season 2-7 after dropping two in a row to the Bucks. They haven’t been done any favors by the schedule, as they have already played three back-to-backs in the early season, which is tough when you are a young team trying to get healthy and build chemistry.
DETROIT, MI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
The Ringer

After a Wild Trade Deadline, a New Team Has Emerged As the Most “All In” for 2022

How aggressively is every NFL team trying to win this year’s Super Bowl? That was our guiding question when we unveiled The Ringer’s All In-dex back in August. Two months later, a record 10 deals were made on Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline—not to mention earlier deals like the Christian McCaffrey trade—making this the perfect time to update our rankings and see which teams are all in and which are all out for the 2022 season.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 4th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy