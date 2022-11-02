ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Stuff the Truck’ helps families with terminally ill children

By Candese Charles
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This month, you can help make the holidays a little brighter for families with a terminally ill child.

Angels of Las Vegas is holding its first “Stuff the Truck” food drive at Albertsons stores around the valley. Food insecurity continues to plague families throughout the community but for those with sick or terminally ill children, it can be even harder to make ends meet.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, you can go to the Albertsons on Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, and on the following weekend, you can donate at the Albertsons at Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard. Just look for the 97.5 truck full of food. You can click here for more information.

8 News Now

8 News Now

