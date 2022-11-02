Read full article on original website
KOMU
Columbia residents invited to attend policy and procedures meeting for surveillance video software
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department invites the community to attend a policy and procedures meeting related to FUSUS, a software platform that allows police to access public or business video footage with permission. The meeting will be held Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Molly Thomas...
KOMU
Schmitt to visit Columbia as Senate race with Busch Valentine draws to a close
Eric Schmitt is making an election-eve campaign stop Monday in Columbia, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee’s first visit to the city since summer. His Democratic rival, Trudy Busch Valentine, campaigned here on Oct. 21 and marched in the MU Homecoming parade the following day. Schmitt’s appearance, which his campaign...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 5
Judge grants preliminary injunction to halt parts of new election law. A Cole County judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday to halt parts of the state's new election law, or House bill 1878. The injunction comes after the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sued the...
KOMU
Construction of Boone County Nature School to begin in the next few weeks
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday construction for the new Boone County Nature School is set to begin in the next few weeks. The 8,230-square-foot building will include nature-themed classrooms, lab space, nature lobby exhibits and offices. MDC regional education supervisor Brian Flowers said students from...
KOMU
Next step in Columbia renewables plan to be discussed at City Council
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will hear a report Monday on progress toward renewable energy goals, amid community pressure to get to 100% clean energy faster. The report recommends conducting a detailed study of options for Columbia Water & Light to get its energy from 100% renewable sources, such as wind and solar, by 2030 – five years ahead of the goal set in the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
KOMU
Two Democrats run unopposed for House 45 and 46 seats
COLUMBIA - Two candidates already know the outcome of their race ahead of Tuesday's election. Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith are running unopposed for local seats in the Missouri House of Representatives. Steinhoff is running in the 45th District, which encompasses downtown Columbia. Smith represents the 45th District now,...
KOMU
Horse-drawn carriage rides return to Downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The District has kicked off the holiday season by bringing back horse-drawn carriage rides in Downtown Columbia. The horses return return for another round every thirty minutes. More than 100 participants showed up for today's opening. While they waited for the horse, participants were directed to wait in a heated bubble.
KOMU
Annual Cole County EMS Christmas Toy Drive is back and ready to help the community
COLE COUNTY - Cole County EMS has officially begun its annual Christmas Toy Drive. They will collect donated toys over the next few weeks on behalf of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots. This year's goal is to produce enough donations to fill three ambulances. There will be...
KOMU
MU Health Care enters partnership with Hermann Area District Hospital
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care announced Friday it has made an agreement with Hermann Area District Hospital (HADH) to staff the hospital’s emergency department. Matthew Robinson, an MU Health Care doctor, said this will be a great step for HADH. “Connecting Hermann Area District Hospital to the MU...
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
KOMU
Boone County mails 2022 property tax statements
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission announced Thursday it has mailed taxpayers their 2022 property tax statements. The commission said residents should receive their property tax statements, licenses and special assessments in the mail sometime in the next two weeks. Boone County Collector of Revenue Brian McCollum said taxpayers...
KOMU
New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School
On the Friday before MU’s Homecoming, students and staff at Columbia Independent School gathered outside to put the finishing touches on a float for the parade the next morning. They tied blue and gold balloons and yellow streamers to a wooden platform students had built earlier in the day.
KOMU
Public input meeting scheduled for Cosmo Bike Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation has scheduled a public input meeting to discuss the Cosmo Bike Park development. The drop-in meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be held at the Activity and Recreation Center at 1701 West Ash Street.,. The bike...
KOMU
Cooper County health board ordered to pay nearly $100,000
BOONVILLE - A judge ordered the Cooper County Health Board to pay $94,000 in attorneys fees for the plaintiffs in a recent lawsuit over farm regulations and Missouri's Sunshine Law. The lawsuit filed in 2018 included dozens of farmers as plaintiffs, claiming the board tried to enact regulations on concentrated...
KOMU
Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College
COLUMBIA − Drivers should be aware of changes made just west of the Broadway and College Avenue intersection, near Stephens College. Drivers on westbound Broadway now need to stay in the left passing lane to get to downtown Columbia. The right westbound lane now ends in front of the Broadway Hotel, and the only option is to turn right into the hotel parking lot.
KOMU
Jefferson City embraces rain, ground game in district semifinal win over Kirksville
JEFFERSON CITY — Perhaps no play epitomized Friday's MSHSAA Class 4 District 5 semifinal between Jefferson City and Kirksville more than Rodney Wilson's long run midway through the second quarter. Wilson took a handoff with the Jays backed up to their 1-yard line and raced 60 yards into Tigers...
KOMU
Lane shifts and closures on Business Loop 70 West to begin next week
COLUMBIA − Lane shifts and closures will begin on Business Loop 70 West Tuesday morning while sewer pipes under the loop are cleaned. While work is underway, lane shifts will take place using the center turn lane of Business Loop 70 West near Cosmo Park. Traffic on this section...
KOMU
911 service restored after outage in Centertown Thursday morning
COLE COUNTY - Jefferson City residents experienced a 911 outage Thursday morning after reports of a cut fiber line came in. In the statement, JCPD said that residents of Centertown may be experiencing issues calling 911 from landlines. The cut is affected people with landline phones provided Bright Speed, Lumen,...
KOMU
EquipmentShare unveils plan for new $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA - EquipmentShare announced Thursday that it will start construction on a $100 million building to serve as its new headquarters in Columbia. It will bring over 500 new jobs to the area. "We have outgrown this space," Equipment Share CEO Jabbok Schlacks said about the decision to expand. Though...
KOMU
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
