There is nothing sweeter in sports than redemption. Often it can take a season or longer to achieve. Travis Lilly needed just seconds. The Buffalo junior had just been burned for a touchdown on defense putting Newport behind, when a bounding ball on the ensuing kickoff found its way it his hands. Lilly cut to his left avoiding the converging masses, and saw nothing but green grass ahead of him. Nobody could catch him as he galloped for a 70-yard score that ended up being the difference in Newport’s 17-12 victory over James Buchanan on Oct. 28 at Katchmer Field.

NEWPORT, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO