ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessan facing felony theft charges

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

An Odessa man is facing a felony charge after he was caught on video surveillance stealing copper wiring from OXY USA on West Mockingbird Lane in Ector County.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies received a theft-in-progress call from the company around 3:20 a.m. Friday and when they arrived they found Richard Chipman, 52, roughly 60 yards from the business. They also found a hole cut in the south fence with spooled and cut copper wiring and tools on the outside of the hole, the report stated.

Deputies were provided surveillance video showing Chipman and another man entering the property and pulling wire through the hole in the fence, the report stated.

Chipman admitted he entered the property, but said he was unaware that the other person was also taking items from the building located on the property, the report stated.

Chipman was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a building and theft of material, both a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison. He was arrested Tuesday after posting bonds totaling $5,000.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has identified a victim killed in a shooting late Friday night as 27-year-old Aaron Ramos. A suspect, identified as 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson has been charged with Murder. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. According to a news release, […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO, OPD arrest suspect in overnight shooting

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office and the Odessa Police Department have arrested a suspect wanted for an overnight shooting. In a press release, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, November 4 at approximately 11:23 P.M., ECSO deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Andrews Hwy in reference […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Monahans man arrested following traffic stop in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Monahans man was arrested earlier this week after an Odessa Police officer conducting a traffic stop seized more than 67 grams of methamphetamine and five grams of heroin. Chris Gros, 36, has been charged with two counts of Manufacturing and Delivering a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Overnight shooting leaves one person dead in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person is dead, and another is in jail after a shooting in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. The names of those involved have not yet been released. According to a news release, around 11:23 p.m. on November 4, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

OPD searches for man that drove car into apartment

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for a suspect who crashed a vehicle into an apartment Friday. OPD has obtained several felony warrants for William Earl Crayton Jr.,31. On Nov. 4, OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash at the La Promesa on the 1000...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery. Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people....
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged in connection with two September shootings

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly tied to two separate shootings in September. Christian Organ, 20, has been charged with Deadly Conduct, and with discharging a firearm within the City limits.  According to an affidavit, on September 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man with known bloodborne illness accused of biting OPD officer

ODESSA, Texas  (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after he was accused of biting a police officer despite knowing he has an illness that can be transmitted through blood.  According to an affidavit, Ernesto Salas, 49, was taken to Medical Center Hospital on October 16 for reasons that were not revealed in […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector County man accused of shooting wife’s car amid argument

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly shot his wife’s work vehicle multiple times amid an argument. Mario Avila, 43, has been charged with Assault and Criminal Mischief.  According to court records, on October 29, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD third grader arrested for Terroristic Threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday morning, ECISD police arrested a third grader at Travis Elementary after he threatened his friend with a pocket knife. The student was arrested for a Terroristic Threat, a Class B Misdemeanor. According to ECISD the child had a pocketknife, showed it to a friend, and...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested following disturbance at Midland hotel

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted a man and a police officer following a disturbance at a local hotel. Alazay Mancha, 23, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault on a Peace Officer.  According to court documents, on October 27, officers […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect accused of stealing boots

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 19, the man pictured below entered Cavander’s Boot City and stole clothes and a pair of work boots valued at $340. Investigators said the suspect is […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for missing 13-year-old

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing boy. According to a news release, Zechariah Landa, 13, was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Music City Mall. He was last seen wearing a white shirtand khaki uniform from the Alternative Center.  OPD said the boy is possibly with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after allegedly following off duty officer out of local bar

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after allegedly confronting, and following, an off-duty Midland Police officer out of a local bar. David Ortiz, 29, has been charged with Public Intoxication, Obstruction or Retaliation, Failure to Identify, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also taken into custody on two […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Reward increased for wanted Midland fugitive

AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Antonio Gonzalez has been named November’s Featured Fugitive. The reward is increased this month to $8,500 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD 3rd grader found with pocketknife on campus

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A third grade student from Travis Elementary was arrested Friday and charged with Terroristic Threat, a class B Misdemeanor after he was allegedly found with a pocketknife on campus.  ECISD said the boy took out the knife and showed it to a friend, saying he would hurt the friend if he […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Woman, 26, accused of attacking elderly boyfriend

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her 75-year-old boyfriend.  Debra Goodman-Traylor, 26, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person. According to court documents, on October 27, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Edwards Street after a man […]
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
370
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy