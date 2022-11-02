Read full article on original website
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
Topgolf coming to Massachusetts, expected to open in 2023
Topgolf is opening its first permanent Massachusetts location in 2023. The company, which has 81 other locations, is bringing its “technology-driven experience” to Canton, which will be the first location in Massachusetts and is projected to open in late 2023. “We get asked all the time when we’re...
Patriots injury news: OT Marcus Cannon placed on IR after concussion
Marcus Cannon’s return to the New England Patriots is on hold for the immediate future. The Patriots announced Saturday that they have placed the veteran offensive tackle on injured reserve. This comes after Cannon was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion.
Powerball: How to watch Saturday night’s $1.6 billion drawing
Powerball players can watch the live drawing Saturday night to be one of the first people to know if their ticket wins what is currently the highest jackpot in the history of any lottery game. The jackpot for Saturday, Nov. 5 is worth an estimated $1.6 billion as of Saturday...
Multiple Mass. students sick after eating undercooked chicken nuggets, officials say
Students at a Massachusetts school have been getting sick due to undercooked chicken nuggets, officials said Friday. The first incident at Nissitissit Middle School in Pepperell happened on Oct. 27 when about 15 students received undercooked chicken nuggets with their lunch, according to Superintendent Brad Morgan.
‘Puppy mill’ French bulldog ‘Tebow’ needed surgery, seeks Mass. adopter
A five-year-old French bulldog named “Tebow” is in need of a forever home after arriving in Massachusetts with a group of specialty breed dogs surrendered from “puppy mills” in the Midwest. The pup also recently underwent surgery. The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter were among...
Former state police union head Dana Pullman, lobbyist Anne Lynch convicted of racketeering, fraud
The former president of the Massachusetts State Police union and a former Massachusetts lobbyist were convicted by a federal jury Thursday of racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office announced. Dana A. Pullman, 60, of Worcester, and Anne M. Lynch, 71,...
U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson reappointed for 8 more years
SPRINGFIELD — The Judges of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts have reappointed Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson to a new, eight-year term beginning on Jan. 6. The reappointment followed the recommendation of a Merit Selection Panel of federal judges, according to an announcement released Friday.
Netflix movie ‘Good Nurse’ on serial killer based off Nantucket author’s book
An author from Nantucket devoted seven years of his life to researching an infamous healthcare worker and serial killer, and his efforts have now come to fruition on the big screen with a Netflix film. Charles Graeber’s 2013 nonfiction best-selling novel, “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness,...
$159M in low-income heating assistance awarded to Massachusetts
Saying big oil companies “don’t give a damn” about low-income households, U.S. Rep. James McGovern, D-Worcester, announced Friday that Congress has awarded $159 million in funding for the state’s share of the $ 4.4 billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), part of annual appropriation passed by Congress in September and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
When is the deadline to have a Real ID license in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts residents must get a Real ID driver’s license from the Registry of Motors Vehicles by May 3, 2023, when standard driver’s licenses will no longer be accepted as valid for flying domestically and entering certain federal buildings. A Real ID driver’s license is a valid form of...
