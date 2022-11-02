ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
Topgolf coming to Massachusetts, expected to open in 2023

Topgolf is opening its first permanent Massachusetts location in 2023. The company, which has 81 other locations, is bringing its “technology-driven experience” to Canton, which will be the first location in Massachusetts and is projected to open in late 2023. “We get asked all the time when we’re...
Patriots injury news: OT Marcus Cannon placed on IR after concussion

Marcus Cannon’s return to the New England Patriots is on hold for the immediate future. The Patriots announced Saturday that they have placed the veteran offensive tackle on injured reserve. This comes after Cannon was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion.
$159M in low-income heating assistance awarded to Massachusetts

Saying big oil companies “don’t give a damn” about low-income households, U.S. Rep. James McGovern, D-Worcester, announced Friday that Congress has awarded $159 million in funding for the state’s share of the $ 4.4 billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), part of annual appropriation passed by Congress in September and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
